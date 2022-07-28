World was safer in Cold War and risk of nuclear war, says UK national security adviser

Europe and the US are at risk of entering a nuclear war because they are not talking enough with Russia and China, the UK national security adviser said.

Stephen Lovegrove said that rival powers understood each other better during the Cold War (1947-1991), and that the lack of dialogue today made misjudgments more likely.

“In Churchill’s obligatory quote, we mean ‘jaw-jaw not war-war’,” he said.

He added that the world is experiencing a “new era of proliferation” in which dangerous weapons are more readily available.

