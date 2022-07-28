YouTube videos show ‘home-made rhinoplasty’, and doctors point out risks; in SP, man was hospitalized while trying to operate on his nose | Sao Paulo

A patient was admitted last Thursday night (21) to an emergency room in the Campo Limpo region, in the South Zone of São Paulo, with a nose wound after an attempt to “homemade rhinoplasty”.

Doctors heard by g1 highlighted that homemade techniques to thin the nose, in addition to being ineffective, can worsen the appearance and lead to serious complications, such as necrosis, infections, nasal obstruction and anaphylactic shock, conditions that can even lead to death.

The patient treated in the South Zone of São Paulo would have been guided by internet videos and used 70% alcohol to clean the nose region during the procedure. He reportedly told doctors that he did not use gloves or clean the blood “so as not to open the stitches”, but that he used a veterinary anesthetic and finished the procedure with “suture with absorbable thread and super-bonder”.

The City Hall of Sao Paulo confirmed that a man was admitted in the Campo Limpo Emergency Care Unit, referred to the Dr. Fernando Mauro Pires da Rocha, to clean a wound on his nose and was also instructed to receive psychological care.

“The folder clarifies that, after being welcomed by the mental health medical team, the patient underwent care by the oral and maxillofacial team (BMF), who performed the cleaning of the wound, dressing and guidance on the necessary care. The SMS reinforces that the patient was discharged from the hospital on the same day, in addition to being referred for return with the BMF specialty. He was referred to also follow care in the network with a psychology service”, said the city hall, in a note.

Videos on how to do home procedures to reduce or thin the nose, advertised on the internet as “home rhinoplasty”, have proliferated on social networks such as YouTube.

In addition, footage of surgeries performed in hospitals by qualified doctors has also been used by social media users, who try to “copy” hospital procedures at home, according to doctors interviewed by the report.

YouTube Brasil said in a statement that all content “must follow our Community Guidelines, and we do not allow material that encourages dangerous activities with a risk of serious injury or death. We rely on a combination of smart systems, human reviewers and whistleblowers.” of users to identify suspicious content and remove what is in violation of our policies as soon as it is located. The videos submitted by the report are under review”.

Risks of homemade techniques

According to doctor Rodrigo Lacerda, a plastic surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty and a member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), homemade techniques to try to thin or reduce the nose have become popular in recent years.

“Many people think that the procedure is as simple as it appears on the videos. I don’t even need to say that it is very risky and can even lead to death”, explained Lacerda.

According to the doctor, there are several risks involved: “There is a risk of necrosis, a risk of infection for having done it without asepsis and for using non-sterile material, and a risk of very large nasal obstruction. The incisions made in a rhinoplasty need to be very precise, in well-defined places to avoid this risk”.

The surgeon also pointed out that the patient can also suffer anaphylactic shock, a severe allergic reaction that can lead to death. In addition, the attempt at home surgery can worsen the appearance of the nose.

“These procedures will only worsen the appearance, because they are not effective, they will only bring risks. You cannot do this without knowing the nasal anatomy, which is very complex”, he declared.

The Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP) also warns that the Rhinoplasty is a complex procedure and should only be performed by a specialist and qualified doctor..

“In addition to being an exclusively medical act, specialization and qualifications are required to perform [a cirurgia]”, the society said in a statement posted on its website.

When is plastic surgery recommended?

Rhinoplasty in Brazil and worldwide

According to data from the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released in 2021, rhinoplasty is the fourth most common surgical aesthetic procedure in the world, accounting for 8.4% of plastic surgeries performed in 2020.

Despite the general reduction in the number of plastic surgeries in the last few years, rhinoplasty surgeries have continued to increase, according to data released by the organization in March 2022.

Brazil was the country that performed the most face surgeries in 2020. According to the ISAPS survey, 87,879 rhinoplasty procedures were performed in the country that year. In second place comes Turkey, with 66,950 and, in third, the United States, with 55,436.