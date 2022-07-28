Zelensky and wife pose for ‘Vogue’ and cause controversy | World

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, will appear on the October cover of the North American edition of the fashion magazine “Vogue”. President Volodymyr Zelensky was also photographed and will appear alongside his wife in the report “A Portrait of Courage: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska”, released on Tuesday (26) on the publication’s website.

The Zelensky couple’s initiative caused controversy on social media. Some posts cited that reporting will help remind the world of the terrors of war. Others, however, said that the president and the first lady were insensitive to the plight of the people of Ukraine (read more below).

The clicks were taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz, sent to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, along with journalist Rachel Donadio. In the report, Donadio tells details about the meeting with the first lady.

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, on the cover of the October issue of American Vogue — Photo: REPRODUCTION/VOGUE/ANNIE LEIBOVITZ

“I met Zelenska deep in the presidential office complex, a heavily guarded place that I had traveled long hours to reach,” the journalist writes.

The text reveals details about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlights the role of women in the war and explains the importance of Zelenska to the course of the conflict.

“I can [ser um exemplo] for a part of our people, for a significant part,” the Ukrainian president told Vogue. “But for women and children, my wife being here is an example. I believe she plays a very powerful role for Ukraine, for our families and for our women.”

Zelenska’s appearance on the cover of the fashion magazine, however, has generated controversy on social networks.

Some netizens supported the Zelenskys’ presence in Vogue, saying the report would help remind the world of the terrors of war. This, therefore, would be another strategy of the Ukrainian government to stay in the media.

Zelenska at Antonov Airport, in Hostomel, with a group of Ukrainian soldiers — Photo: REPRODUCTION/VOGUE/ANNIE LEIBOVITZ

Meanwhile, several people spoke out saying that the president and the first lady were being insensitive to the plight of the people of Ukraine. Most of the criticism, however, was directed at Zelensky.

“Zelensky has done a spectacular job of defeating the Russians in information warfare. Wartime photo shoot for Vogue: a bad idea,” Ian Bremmer, political scientist, chairman of Eurasia Group, the geopolitical risk consultancy, posted on Twitter.

Asked by his followers, Bremmer added: “I like the cover. I just don’t think the president should have participated.”

The Zelensky couple was photographed in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital — Photo: REPRODUCTION/VOGUE/ANNIE LEIBOVITZ