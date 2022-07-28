Zema talks about the death of a tow driver by a delegate in BH: ‘Unacceptable’

About 24 hours after a Civil Police delegate kill a 44-year-old man with a shot During a traffic fight in Belo Horizonte, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) spoke about what happened, late this Wednesday afternoon (27), calling the episode “unacceptable”. Earlier, the state police institution announced that the policeman was released after giving a statement .

“It is unacceptable that a traffic dispute ends with the murder of a person. I sympathize with the family of tow driver Anderson Cândido Melo, who are currently experiencing the pain of an irreparable loss. This case of violence involving a Civil Police delegate will be investigated seriously by the General Corregedoria, both in the criminal sphere and in the administrative sphere”, said the governor.

Zema are still committed to the “rigorous fact-finding” with the objective that the Justice can decide on the criminal responsibility of the delegate involved.

“The Government of Minas values ​​​​and works so that tolerance and dialogue always prevail. We work continuously in training and prevention actions to reduce police lethality in Minas Gerais, which is already the lowest among the States. Minas act with professionalism and within legality”, concluded the governor.

remember the case

Anderson Cãndido Melo was killed on Tuesday afternoon (26), on the West Viaduct, in the Lagoinha Complex. The delegate involved was in an unmarked vehicle when it would have been closed by the truck, which started an argument.

After some time, the policeman would have crossed the vehicle in front of the victim’s trailer and fired a single shot, which hit the man’s neck. The victim was taken to the João XXIII Emergency Hospital, where he underwent a surgical procedure. However, he could not resist and died on the spot. The victim leaves four children, three girls and one boy..