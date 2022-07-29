250,000 people have signed the document so far

The manifesto published on Tuesday by jurists and the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) in defense of democracy already had more than 300,000 signatures as of 4 pm this Thursday (28). Among businessmen, associations that bring together banks and spokespeople for the industrial sector, the eight largest unions in the country today joined the so-called “Letter for Democracy”: CUT, Força Sindical, UGT, CTB, NCST, CSB, Public and Intersindical Central da Working class. The text is also signed by former STF (Federal Supreme Court) ministers, artists and economists.

The first 100 thousand signatures were reached within 24 hours after the publication of the manifesto, which is inspired by a Letter for Democracy from 1977, at the time a text of repudiation of the military regime written by the jurist Goffredo Silva Telles. “Goffredo’s lesson is enshrined in our Constitution: ‘All power emanates from the people, who exercise it through their elected representatives or directly, under the terms of this Constitution,'” reads an excerpt from the letter, which alludes to the system’s reliability. of electronic voting machines — target of attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The manifesto does not mention the federal government or any acronym that has representatives running in the 2022 elections. According to columnist Tales Faria, from UOLthe organizers of Bolsonaro’s campaign would be alarmed by the repercussion of the manifesto, since names of the business community are among the document’s signatories.

“She is an inflection point in the campaign, as she showed that, if in 2018 the elite came to support Bolsonaro, this time there is no conversation. UOL News this Thursday.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro said he doesn’t need any “letter” to show respect for democratic values ​​and that he wants, “increasingly, to comply with and respect the Constitution”. Today, to supporters, Bolsonaro claimed that the signatories would be companies uncomfortable with government actions, such as the creation of Pix.

“You can see this business of letters to Brazilians, democracy… The bankers are sponsoring it. It’s Pix, which I hit… A club with them… The digital banks too, which we facilitate. monopoly of the banks. They are losing power. Letter for democracy? What is the threat that I am offering to democracy?”, said the president to fans and activists who were waiting for him outside the Palácio da Alvorada.

It is possible to sign the letter after completing a form made by the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo), being necessary to consent to a term for the processing of data prepared by the organizers.

Read the full ‘Letter for Democracy’

Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic Rule of Law

In August 1977, amidst the celebrations of the sesquicentennial of the foundation of legal courses in the country, professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Junior, master of all of us, in the free territory of Largo de São Francisco, read the Letter to Brazilians, in which he denounced the illegitimacy of the then military government and the state of exception in which we lived. It also called for the re-establishment of the rule of law and the convening of a National Constituent Assembly. The seed planted bore fruit. Brazil overcame the military dictatorship. The National Constituent Assembly rescued the legitimacy of our institutions, reestablishing the Democratic Rule of Law with the prevalence of respect for fundamental rights. We have the powers of the Republic, the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary, all independent, autonomous and committed to respecting and ensuring compliance with the greater pact, the Federal Constitution. Under the guise of the Federal Constitution of 1988, about to complete its 34th anniversary, we went through free and periodic elections, in which the political debate on projects for the country was always democratic, with the final decision being left to popular sovereignty. Goffredo’s lesson is enshrined in our Constitution: “All power emanates from the people, who exercise it through their elected representatives or directly, under the terms of this Constitution”.

Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. Electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice. Our democracy has grown and matured, but much remains to be done. We live in a country of profound social inequalities, with shortages in essential public services, such as health, education, housing and public security. We have a long way to go in developing our economic potential in a sustainable way. The State is inefficient in the face of its numerous challenges. Demands for greater respect and equality of conditions in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation are still far from being fully met. In the coming days, in the midst of these challenges, we will have the beginning of the electoral campaign to renew the mandates of state and federal legislatures and executives. At this moment, we should have the apex of democracy with the dispute between the various political projects aimed at convincing the electorate of the best proposal for the country’s direction in the coming years. Instead of a civic party, we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections. Groundless attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the smoothness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the breakdown of the constitutional order are intolerable. We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here. Our civic conscience is much greater than the opponents of democracy imagine. We know how to put aside minor differences in favor of something much bigger, the defense of the democratic order.

Imbued with the civic spirit that supported the Letter to Brazilians of 1977 and gathered in the same free territory of Largo de São Francisco, regardless of the electoral or partisan preference of each one, we call on Brazilian women and men to remain alert in the defense of democracy and respect to the results of the elections. In today’s Brazil there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks. Dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily involves respect for the results of the elections. In a civic vigil against attempts at ruptures, we cry out in unison: Democratic State of Law Always!