58 series and movies coming to Netflix in August

Netflix has released the news of its catalog that debut in August! The national highlights are the second season of “Bom Dia, Verônica”, the launch of the culinary reality show “Iron Chef Brasil”, the comedy series “Nada Suspeitos” and the Brazilian version of “Queer Eye”. Check out the full list below!

SERIES

Queer Eye: Brazil (24/8/2022)

The high-spirited series that everyone loves arrives in Brazil, with five fabulous new ones and many exciting transformation journeys.

Good Morning, Veronica: Season 2 (8/3/2022)

Officially dead, Veronica will do whatever it takes to find out the truth and return to her family. During her investigation, she discovers a dark connection between the orphanage where Brandão grew up and a dangerous missionary in search of absolute power.

Iron Chef Brazil (8/10/2022)

Introducing Iron Chef Brasil! Here, the great promises of national gastronomy face the greatest chefs in Brazil. Presented by Fernanda Souza.

Nothing Suspects (8/17/2022)

Tricked by the same man, three women and their families go to his mansion in search of answers, but end up becoming murder suspects.

Sandman (5/8/2022)

After years in prison, Morpheus, the King of Dreams, embarks on a journey between worlds to recover what was stolen from him and restore his power.

Locke & Key: Season 3 (8/10/2022)

In the exciting finale of the series, the Locke family discovers even more magic as they face a new demonic enemy determined to steal the keys.

I Never… – Season 3 (8/12/2022)

Devi and her friends are finally able to let go of the single life, but discover that relationships aren’t all flowers.

Echoes (8/19/2022)

Since they were little, identical twins Leni and Gina have always switched identities. But their lives are turned upside down when one of them disappears.

Ollie the Lost Bunny (8/24/2022)

A lost toy goes in search of its owner in this family-friendly series, inspired by the book by William Joyce.

Glow Up: Season 4 (8/19/2022)

Ten new entrants put their creativity to the test and compete for the chance to become the next big makeup star.

Indian Wedding Season 2 (8/10/2022)

Popular matchmaker Sima Taparia is back to helping eccentric clients find their better half.

A Wedding Nightmare (8/1/2022)

A marriage proposal should have a happy ending. But for this couple, this is just the beginning of a battle over wedding preparations.

Orange County for Sale (24/8/2022)

The Oppenheim Group arrives in Orange County, where a new team of real estate agents showcase luxury waterfront properties.

An Exemplary Family (8/12/2022)

Accidentally stealing money from a cartel, a professor discovers that the only chance to save his family is to work as a drug delivery man.

The Cursed School (8/10/2022)

This spine-tingling anthology is made up of eight unimaginable horror stories that take place in school hallways.

Soul (8/19/2022)

After losing her memory in an accident that killed most of her classmates, Alma tries to find out what happened that day and regain her identity.

FILMS

Family Vacation (8/26/2022)

When the whole family travels, a stay-at-home dad takes the opportunity to party with an old friend. With Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart.

Double Journey (12/8/2022)

A vampire hunter has a week to raise money to help his daughter. Looks like he’s going to have to work himself to death for a living. Starring Jaime Foxx.

Buba (8/3/2022)

A small-town crook and his manipulative brother join the local mob, with hilarious and disastrous consequences.

What’s to blame for Karma? (8/3/2022)

When the model sister starts dating her high school crush, stylist Sara must decide if it’s really her bad luck to blame.

Carter (5/8/2022)

A man wakes up with no memory. Guided by a mysterious voice coming from a device in his ear, he sets out on a dangerous rescue mission.

Seoul at High Speed ​​(26/8/2022)

On the eve of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, an unlikely group of drivers and mechanics try to dismantle a money laundering ring.

13: The Musical (8/12/2022)

After his parents’ divorce, a pre-teen leaves New York and moves to Indiana, where he decides to organize a grand Bar Mitzvah.

Awakening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (5/8/2022)

The ninja turtles’ mystical powers are put to the test when merciless creatures from another universe try to wreak havoc.

I passed by here (31/8/2022)

A graffiti artist who spray-paints the homes of the wealthy uncovers a dark secret that puts many lives at risk.

Wedding Season (8/4/2022)

Asha and Ravi decide to fake a relationship to escape family pressure during wedding season, but they end up falling for real.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge (8/20/2022)

In this sequel to the first feature, the Elric brothers face their toughest opponent yet — a serial killer with a massive scar on his forehead.

WHAT WOULD IT BE IF…? (8/17/2022)

On the night of her graduation, Natalie takes a pregnancy test, and from that moment on, her life is divided into parallel realities. Which way will she go?

Untold: Corruption in Basketball (8/30/2022)

Years after serving time for betting on games he played in, NBA referee Tim Donaghy talks about the betting scheme that rocked the league.

OCD – Disturbed, Obsessive, Compulsive (8/2/2022)

Kika is a celebrity idolized by many fans. But behind all this fame is a woman facing OCD and a terrible professional crisis.

Get Out of Below: The Movie (8/8/2022)

Kermit Antibes is finally out of prison, but his family is more broke than ever and living in favor with the doorman. Here he comes with another blow!

Men Are From Mars… And That’s Where I’m Going! (8/15/2022)

Fernanda is independent and has difficulty finding love. She throws herself into relationships, lives intensely and always thinks it will work out.

Cats (10/8/2022)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical comes to life in this adaptation that follows a community of magical cats on the night of the annual ball.

Ted Bundy: The Final Confession (8/10/2022)

Trying to understand the mind of a killer, FBI psychologist Bill Hagmaier becomes involved in a complicated relationship with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

I’m an Assassin: Season 3 (8/30/2022)

In jail, killers reflect on the crimes they committed and the lives they destroyed.

Story: Straight to the Point – Season 2 (8/25/2022)

History classes are back! This time, the short episodes delve into psychedelic drugs, laser guns, and even bottled water.

John McAfee: Genius, Controversial and Fugitive (24/8/2022)

With revealing footage and interviews with tech genius John McAfee, this documentary brings new perspectives on this fugitive from justice.

Big Failures: Woodstock 99 (8/3/2022)

The 1969 Woodstock festival promised peace and music. But the 1999 edition brought real turmoil, violence and damage. Why did everything go so wrong?

Skateboarding Life with Leo Baker (8/11/2022)

Skateboarding icon Leo Baker talks about his path to fame, as well as the enormous pressure to hide his gender identity.

Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer (8/19/2022)

The suspect in a crime is found and the case is considered closed. Until a diary suggests 13 more victims and possible acts of cannibalism.

The True Story of the Robbery of the Century (8/10/2022)

In revealing interviews, Argentina’s most famous bank robbers recount every detail about the risky criminal operation of 2006.

Inside a Cat’s Mind (8/18/2022)

In this cute and captivating documentary, cat experts explore the minds of these felines to reveal their true capabilities.

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 (8/18/2022)

Skeletor is determined to control the universe, but He-Man and the gang are ready to stop him. Let the battle begin!

Cuphead – The Series: Part 2 (8/19/2022)

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Xicrinho and his naive brother Caneco in this animated series based on the famous video game.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Season 3 (25/8/2022)

Young birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella arrive at Treechip Colony with other feathered friends for a summer of high adventures!

Team Zenko, Go! – Season 2 (8/8/2022)

In Porto Harmonia, these child heroes can solve any problem: from runaway robotic dogs to sleepwalking uncles and messy babies!

Mighty Express: Season 7 (8/29/2022)

Nate, Flicker and the rest of the trains are back on track with exciting new deliveries, special missions and life lessons.

Barbie in The Princess and the Commoner (8/16/2022)

The terrible Preminger is on the loose. To face this threat, Erika and Princess Anneliese enlist the help of the kittens Wolfie and Serafina.

Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses (8/16/2022)

Barbie is Princess Genevieve. She and her sisters have been banned from singing and dancing now that evil cousin Rowena has moved into the castle.

Barbie Butterfly: The New Adventure in Fairytopia (8/16/2022)

The butterfly fairy queen is poisoned, and the prince enlists Butterfly’s help to save the city.

Fairytopia Barbie – The Magic of the Rainbow (8/16/2022)

In this fairy tale, Barbie returns to Fairytopia as Fairy Elina. It’s time to perform the Flight of Spring so that all the land keeps blooming!

Barbie: Queens of Rock (8/16/2022)

Princess Courtney switches places with famous rocker Erika. Thus, the two end up learning the hard way to value new friendships and experiences.

Barbie Star Light Adventure (8/16/2022)

Aboard her hoverboard, galaxy princess Barbie must team up with a group of talented friends to save the stars.

Barbie: The Pearl Mermaid (8/16/2022)

Barbie is Lumina, a magical mermaid who dreams of being a princess. With her magical powers, she is able to make pearls dance and sparkle.

ANIME

KAKEGURUI TWIN (4/8/2022)

Determined to rise socially, Mary Saotome invests everything in the most valued activity at her elite school: gambling.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 (8/11/2022)

Brave warriors face an unbeatable enemy. But will this sacrifice bring peace to all possible worlds?

Rilakkuma at the Amusement Park (25/8/2022)

Rilakkuma and his companions try to have the most fun in Nakasugi Land, as today is the last day before the park closes for good!

Tekken: Bloodline (8/18/2022)

After losing his mother to a powerful enemy, a furious fighter trains with his grandfather and waits for the chance to exact revenge.