5G has arrived in BH: check the compatible cell phones and neighborhoods where the signal picks up

O 5G signal in Belo Horizonte was released this Friday (29) and the main operators in the market are already operating on the new mobile internet network. For now, only some neighborhoods in the capital have signal coverage and it is only available for 5G-compatible cell phones, listed by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Until then, some cell phones already showed the 5G signal DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing), which offers a higher speed than 4G, but uses the structure of the old network. Now, the consumer can have access to 5G NSA (“Non Standalone”), which uses the 5G frequency, but still part of 4G, and 5G SA (“Standlone”), the “pure 5G”, which, in addition to having a higher speed, has low latency. That is, the interval between a command on the cell phone and the action is practically imperceptible.

In the daily life of the consumer, 5G represents more download speed. In a 5G simulation offered by Claro, it was possible to compare the speed between 4G and 5G. While the old network scored a speed of 69.6 Mbps (megabits per second), 5G hit 1,497 Mbps in the “Speedtest” measurement app.

Today, the signal was also released in the capitals João Pessoa and Porto Alegre. On July 6, he had been released in the Federal District. The other cities in Minas Gerais will receive the network gradually, starting in 2023, according to the Anatel’s 5G calendar .

Claro 5G in BH: check out the neighborhoods where there is network coverage

Claro, leader of the mobile telephony market in BH, with around 42% of the market, according to data from Anatel compiled by the website specialized in the Telecom sector, released 5G signal in 17 districts of the capital, where he said he had identified the greatest demand at this time. For now, only 4% of the operator’s customer base in Brazil have 5G-compatible cell phones, but the number grows, on average, 15% per month, according to the company.

Claro customers who have a cell phone compatible with 5G do not need to change their plan and will have access to the new network automatically in places where there is a signal, at no additional cost. Check out the neighborhoods where Claro has coverage for 5G:

Alipio de Mello;

Girl Scouts;

Santa Lucia Dam;

Good trip;

Heliopolis;

Whale Hospital;

Lourdes;

Manacas;

Minaslandia;

Black gold;

Paradise;

Providence;

St. Augustine;

São Bento;

St Bernard;

Sao Goncalo;

Savassi.

5G from Tim in BH: check out the neighborhoods where there is network coverage

Today, Tim accounts for about 20% of the mobile telephony market in BH, according to Teleco. Tim customers who have 5G compatible devices will have automatic access to 5G NSA (“Non Standalone”), a version that still uses part of the 4G structure. It is faster, but does not reach the full potential of the new network.

Tim Black and Tim Black Família postpaid customers, for example, will be able to take advantage of a “turbo” and migrate to 5G SA (“Standalone”), the “pure 5G” free of charge for 12 months if they request a change in service channels. of the operator, either in stores, in the Meu Tim application or in the call center (number *144, by cell phone), in the next three months. Whoever makes the change after that will pay an additional R$ 20 monthly.

THE Tim released the 5G signal in 56 BH neighborhoods and promises to release it in another 70 in the coming weeks. Check out Tim’s list of locations with 5G signal:

Girl Scouts

Barreiro de Baixo

black clay

baroque

belvedere

Good trip

Brazil Industrial

Buritis

cardoso

Carlos Prates

chestnut tree

Castle

Garden City

pongelupe set

Teixeira Dias set

Estoril

Forest

Employees

grajau

Gutierrez

inconfidence

Independence

America’s Garden

Lourdes

Luxembourg

mother Gertrude

manacas

hoses

mineirão

Monsignor Messiah

Our Lady of Glory

New Cintra

New Hope

New Gameleira

New Grenada

New Switzerland

New Santa Cecilia

Father Eustace

Palmares

Pedro II

Spring

Santa Ifigenia

Saint Helen

Saint Lucia

Santa Monica

Santa Terezinha

Saint Augustine

Saint Cristopher

Saint Gabriel

São Luís

Savassi

Lord of the Steps

Mountain range

Zion

Solar do Barreiro

Tyrol

Vivo’s 5G in BH: check out the neighborhoods where there is network coverage

Sought by the report, Vivo reported that it is “ready to activate in the capitals if there is feasibility of releasing radio frequencies”, but did not explain which neighborhoods it will serve. Vivo customers with 5G-compatible cell phones will have access to the signal automatically, according to the operator, at no additional cost. Today, Vivo controls 34.5% of the mobile telephony market in the capital.

Which phones are compatible with 5G?

The benefits of 5G can only be fully enjoyed by devices compatible with the technology. The parameters of this compatibility have already been defined by Anatel, which constantly updates a list of cell phones that support 5G . Currently, 70 smartphones support the network, most of them from Samsung. Check out the devices approved by the agency:

Apple:*

iphone 12

iPhone SE

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

*iPhones still need to be adapted for “pure 5G” band that brings the maximum potential of the network.

Asus:

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Nokia:

Lenovo:

Motorola:

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G

Motorola Edge 30 5G

Motorola Edge

Moto G62 5G

Moto G82 5G

Motorola Moto G50 5G

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G71

Moto g200

Motorola Moto G 5G

Moto G G100

Positive:

Really:

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 Pro+

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53

TCL:

Xiaomi:

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

This article is being updated.