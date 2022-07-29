5th generation SUV arrives with hybrid technology

The new Kia Sportage has just been launched in the Brazilian market. The fifth generation of the medium SUV arrives with a renewed look, neat interior, semi-autonomous technology and a mild hybrid system. The model is sold in two versions: EX, for R$224,990, and EX Prestige, for R$259,990.

The look of the 2022 Kia Sportage hybrid is quite unique. At the front, a highlight is the immense grille integrated into the LED optics. The SUV’s lines combine fluidity and volume, giving the impression of speed and strength. Rear spoiler and shark fin antenna reinforce the sportiness.

Kia Sportage 2022 SUV is medium size Model is in the fifth generation Kia Sportage 2022 taillight detail Kia’s new logo

The rear also has an original design, with a discreet bumper and optical set with the taillights invading the tailgate, in addition to signal lights positioned well below. The new medium SUV is 4.51 meters long, 1.86 meters wide, 1.65 meters high and has a wheelbase of 2.68 meters.

The SUV’s interior has two integrated screens

Inside the new Kia Sportage EX Prestige, two curved, integrated screens catch the eye: on the left, the configurable digital instrument panel measures 12.3 inches; on the right, the multimedia center is also 12.3 inches. The entry-level EX version has an 8-inch multimedia display.

Kia Sportage 2022 dashboard Trunk is 562 liters digital air conditioning Cameras help maneuvers Multimedia center has a 12-inch screen Digital instrument panel is 12 inches

Rear passengers have two USB Type-C sockets, available in the front seatbacks, in addition to air conditioning outlets. The only SUV trunk has a volume of 562 liters and its lid has electric opening in the top version. The more expensive EX Prestige package also has a panoramic sunroof.

How does the mild hybrid system work?

Both versions of the 2022 Kia Sportage feature a mild hybrid powertrain. The combustion engine is a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, with turbo, direct injection and variable valve timing. The hybrid system involves an electric motor and a generator that charges the 48V battery during braking and deceleration. Together, the engines add up to 180hp of power and 27kgfm of torque.

According to Kia, the SUV is capable of running without the engines running on a flat road or downhill. During deceleration, below 40km/h the combustion engine is also switched off. The consumption of the mild hybrid is 11.5 km/l in the city and 12.1 km/l on the road, according to the Inmetro cycle.

The Kia Sportage’s gearbox is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The driver has three driving modes available: Eco, Normal and Sport. The suspension of the hybrid SUV is independent, McPherson in the front, with gas dampers, and multilink in the rear.

Datasheet – Kia Sportage 2022

MOTOR With a displacement of 1,598 cm³, turbo and direct injection, and a light hybrid system, which develops maximum power of 180hp at 5,500rpm and maximum torque of 27kgfm between 1,500rpm and 4,500rpm STREAMING 7-speed, front-wheel drive dual-clutch automatic DIRECTION With electric assistance SUSPENSIONS Front McPherson type, with coil springs and gas dampers; multilink type rear BRAKE Ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear DIMENSIONS 4.51m long, 1.86m wide, 1.65m high, 2.68m wheelbase, 0.18m minimum height from the ground WEIGHT 1,574 kilos BATTERY CAPACITY 536 kilos TRUNK 562 liters FUEL TANK 54 liters ANGLES 16 degrees in, 20 degrees out, 10 degrees of ramp

Mimos and semi-autonomous security assistants

The Kia Sportage Hybrid’s safety package includes front, side and curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors and hill start assistant. However, the highlight is the advanced driver assistance systems. This package includes blind-spot, rear- and cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit, lane-keeping and lane-centering assistants, intelligent high beam and forward collision avoidance.

The EX Prestige version adds forward collision avoidance assistant, including turning at junctions, 360-degree cameras, blind spot monitor with digital instrument cluster view and adaptive cruise control with congestion assistant.

Kia Sportage 2022 – Content of the versions

EX – BRL 224,990

Dual zone automatic digital air conditioning with front control; driver’s seat with electrical adjustments, including lumbar adjustment; 3-level heated front seats; steering wheel with height and distance adjustment; center console with armrest, storage compartment, cup holder and air outlet for the rear seat; electronically operated parking brake; door sides and console armrests covered in Altaica; front sunshades with mirror and lighting; heated steering wheel; rear view mirrors with electric adjustment and folding; LED headlights and lanterns; fog lantern; daytime running lights; ceiling rack with longitudinal bars in silver; 18-inch alloy wheels; automatic lighting of the headlights; automatic stop assistant; face-to-face key; remote engine start; tire pressure monitoring; dual front, front side and curtain airbags; trailer stability assistant; ramp start assistant; braking control on slopes; stability and traction control; emergency tire repair kit; Isofix; vehicle stability management system; driver fatigue alert; blind spot alert; Lane departure alert; security exit alert; lane centering assistant; high beam assistant; assistant for frontal collision avoidance; reverse camera; front and rear parking sensors; benches covered in Altaica and fabric; electric windows with “one touch” function for the driver; digital instrument panel with 12.3-inch screen; 8-inch multimedia screen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity; automatic pilot.

EX Prestige – BRL 259,990

It adds air conditioning with tactile front control; passenger seat with electrical adjustments; seats upholstered in natural leather with suede details; ventilated front seats; internal LED lighting; electrically operated trunk lid; “one-touch” front power windows; LED fog lights; roof rack with black longitudinal bars; 19-inch alloy wheels; panoramic sunroof; induction cell phone charger; gearshift control with rotary selector; programmable digital instrument panel with 12.3-inch “Supervision Cluster” screen; multimedia with 12.3-inch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity; fins for manual gear changes; rear collision avoidance warning in cross traffic; assistant for frontal collision avoidance including turning at intersections; 360 degree view cameras; blind spot monitor with digital instrument panel view; adaptive autopilot with congestion assistant.