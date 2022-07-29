Lack of sex or mood is related to problems with self-confidence, self-esteem, anxiety, stress and even depression.

Well, this problem affects both men and women and within the relationship, it can generate intrigue and wear out love.

But much more than that, see what happens to the organism!

6 consequences that lack of sex brings to the body:

1. Increases stress

According to studies, this sexual abstinence can cause stress.

That’s because, the sexual act relaxes the muscles, relieves tension. Not to mention that it releases hormones linked to well-being and pleasure, which help to reduce bad mood.

2. Lowers immunity

Did you know that having sex, at least once a week, boosts your immunity by up to 30%?

What happens is that during an orgasm, your body increases levels of immunoglobulin, which is the antibody responsible for fighting colds and flu.

3. Affects sleep

Have you noticed how after a good sex you feel sleepy and tired?

Well, this happens because during the act, your body discharges all tensions and energy, leaving anyone very calm and relaxed.

4. Reduces libido

The lack of sex will reduce your body’s response to arousal.

For us to understand, just as you need gym attendance to keep your muscles tight and strong, you also need to maintain the stimuli in your body that excite you.

5. It can generate aggression

Believe it or not, the more you deprive yourself of sex and pleasure, the more you overwhelm that desire.

So, at any time you can end up unloading this energy in a lot of aggression and compulsiveness.

6. Achieve cardiovascular health

Finally, a study carried out by the University of the West of Scotland stated that lack of sex can increase blood pressure, which may be related to heart problems.

Warning. This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.

