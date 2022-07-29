8 items to bring to the gym

Practicing weight training can be a very painful activity for some, especially for beginners. But exercise is often the simplest way to exercise the body because of its practicality and low cost.

Live well separated some items that can help you make the workout easier and more pleasurable and make this moment of your day less “suffering”.

Smartbands, for example, can give you extra motivation, after checking the results and goals, to train the next day.

Listening to music or even someone’s motivational audio can also be a great incentive to make you more willing.

Other items offer more comfort when training, such as a towel to wipe off sweat, gloves to prevent calluses and blisters on your hands, or even a bottle of water to keep you hydrated at all times.

Are you ready to work out now?

Mi Band 5 – Xiaomi

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 182.97*

With a 1.1″ screen, the Mi Band 5 has a women’s heart rate and health monitor, water resistance, in addition to 11 sports modes. The battery life is over 14 days, according to the manufacturer, and its battery life Magnetic charging is approximately 2 hours.

JBL Tune 510BT Bluetooth Headset – JBL

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 192.26*

Lightweight and collapsible, the headset has an ear cushion and padded headband, making it comfortable for hours of use. It has Bluetooth 5.0 and connection to Siri or Google. It allows you to answer calls from your smartphone and also switch from one device to another in a simple way.

Echo Buds (2nd generation) – Amazon

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 899*

With an in-ear design, the Echo Buds feature dynamic audio and active noise cancellation, as well as an Alexa app connection for voice entertainment. Works with Siri and Google Assistant. The battery holds up to 5 hours of music playback per charge.

cell phone armband

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 25.64*

Made of neoprene, the model is compatible with smartphones up to 6.5 inches. In addition to cell phone support, it has a small compartment for keys and input for wired headphones on both the top and bottom.

Thermos bottle – Matterhorn – With you

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 69.16*

The bottle has a wide spout ideal for larger sips and adding ice cubes, as well as an anti-leakage seal. According to the manufacturer, the drink stays cold for up to 24 hours. Offer refers to the black bottle, but other colors are available, such as blue, lilac and purple.

Bodybuilding gloves – Progne Sports

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 27.12 to BRL 34.97*

With velcro closure, the gloves are made with latex rubber coated with 100% polyester fabric and a textured palm that guarantees better grip and greater safety during training. There are models of different styles, from black to floral. Available in sizes p, m, g gg.

Refreshing towel – TopGet

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 46.45*

With PVA cooling technology, this towel is able to cool the skin by up to 20ºC and stays cold for hours, according to the manufacturer. The cooling effect happens with the help of evaporation when the towel is wet. The model includes a protective case for easy transport.

Bottle for shakes and pre-workout – Blender Bottle

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 72.53*

The bottle is ideal for mixing protein shakes, vitamins and supplements. It features a stainless steel wire whisk, which can be kept inside the bottle, and a screw-on cap for a leak-proof seal. Capacity for 590 ml. There are two models and different colors available.

A tip: do you usually shop online? Subscribing to Amazon Prime can be a good alternative. With the first month of free trial and then for only R$ 14.90, you have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil.

*Prices and listing were checked July 29, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.