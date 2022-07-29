Adhesive vaccine may offer greater protection against covid than needle version

A team of Australian scientists found that the patch vaccine can generate a greater immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and new variants, such as Omicron, than the needle-applied version. Why the new mechanism impacts protection against covid-19 is still a mystery and more tests must be carried out until the format becomes commercial.

Published in scientific journal Vaccine, the patch vaccine study was led by researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, in partnership with the Brisbane biotechnology company Vaxxas. For now, tests are done only on rodents.

Adhesive vaccine may be more effective than the needle version against covid (Image: The University of Queensland/Vaxxas)

Despite the promising results of the new technology, “it is important to emphasize that existing vaccines are still an effective way to combat serious forms of the disease caused by this virus, and this is not the time to let your guard down”, recalled scientist David Muller, from the UQ and one of the study’s authors, in a statement.

Study on new covid vaccine formats

“Previously, we demonstrated that delivery of a SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine via a high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) induced potent immunity, resulting in robust protection against SARS-CoV-2 in mice. “, say the researchers about the results that supported the current stage of research.

Now, the scientists explain: “We showed that serum from animals immunized with HD-MAP maintained potent neutralization against all tested variants, including Delta and Ômicron”, from the rodent tests. Specifically, the Vaxxas Vaxxas high-density microarraypatch (HD-MAP) vaccine was used.

“We found that vaccination using a patch was approximately 11 times more effective in combating the Ômicron variant when compared to the same vaccine administered through a needle,” says Christopher McMillan of UQ and one of the study’s authors.

“Not only are patches more effective against emerging variants, they are also much easier to administer than needle-based vaccines,” adds McMillan. This increases their effectiveness, that is, their real-world effectiveness. Now, a new series of studies must be initiated and, in the future, the product must be evaluated in clinical studies, with humans.

Source: Vaccine and University of Queensland