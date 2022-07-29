After 15 years, Vidal, from Flamengo, returns to the Libertadores, his obsession | Flamengo

Arturo Vidal will have the chance to play in a Libertadores after 15 years, and the midfielder has competition as his obsession in this return to the continent after building a victorious career in Europe.

The player will be one of the three players that Flamengo will put on the list of candidates for the competition. Next Tuesday, in São Paulo, the team starts to play in the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

– This is my first dream. I’m here in Flamengo for that-she warned in her presentation.

This will be the second time that Vidal disputes the Libertadores. In all, he entered the field in eight games, all as a starter. In 2007, at the age of 20, the midfielder defended Colo-Colo, who, after qualifying first in their group, fell to América-MEX led by Salvador Cabañas in the round of 16.

In that 2007 campaign, Vidal played alongside Alexis Sánchez and Suazo, teammates with whom he made history in the Chilean national team, as well as former Flamengo player Gonzalo Fierro.

In that edition, Vidal did not face Flamengo, who also fell in the round of 16 to Defensor, from Uruguay.

In 2006, Vidal had the chance to win his first continental title, but Colo Colo failed in the South American decision, against Pachuca.

At 35 min of the 2nd half – kick out from outside Vidal do Flamengo’s area against Athletico-PR

With two Copa America under his belt, five Italian, three German and one Spanish titles, the time has come for Vidal to try to conquer the most important competition in the continent where he was born.

