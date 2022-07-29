After being sued by Samantha Schmütz, ex-Zorra promises revenge | famous

A subject that continues to be talked about in the world of celebrities is the beef between Samantha Schmütz and Taty Sindel, ex-Zorra. The buzz started when the model participated in an event and, during an interview, ended up revealing details about the backstage of the now defunct Rede Globo comedy. In the midst of her speech, Taty uses expressions like “superb and unbearable” to refer to Schmütz, who did not let this go unnoticed and went to court with a criminal complaint against her former co-worker.

Amid the controversy, sindel decided to talk about Samantha’s attitude and, surprised by the allegations made by the actress, promised to retaliate against the lawsuit filed against her. During the program “A Tarde é Sua”, broadcast this Wednesday (27), a video sent by the model was played. In it, Taty says that her words did not harm Schmütz, since the actress is a person known for controversy.

“This past week, I was taken by surprise with a subpoena at my house via telegram. I had no idea what it was, and when I looked at the case number, I saw that it was an injury lawsuit against me filed by Samantha Schmütz. I was surprised, because I didn’t imagine. Her lawyers allege that I tarnished her image in Brazil with the interview I gave to a podcast, and because of that, she was the target of attacks.”began Taty.

Following, the model recalled the report made at the time and states that it is an opinion: “In this interview, I said that she was greasy, unbearable. I made some appearances in ‘Zorra Total’ and, at the time I was working, I could see some things and ended up expressing my opinion, but I didn’t say anything too much, I didn’t tarnish her image. We all know she is involved in a lot of controversies.”.

Finally, Taty Sindel revealed that she will not stand still in front of the actress’s posture and, as soon as her version is proven, will insist on taking legal revenge: “What she is saying, that I tarnished her image, is unfounded. This being proven, I will file a slanderous denunciation process against her. I just expressed my opinion, I didn’t tarnish her image.”.

