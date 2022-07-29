After controversy in Flamengo x Athletico, CBF decides to remove referee and VAR

photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Referee Luiz Flvio de Oliveira was the subject of complaints in controversial bids For the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo drew goalless with Athletico, at Maracan. However, due to the amount of controversial moves caused by the arbitration and which provoked complaints from both teams, the CBF decided to remove the referee of the match, Luiz Flvio de Oliveira, and the VAR, Wagner Reway. The information was disclosed through a note on the organization’s official website.

CBF sets up a Commission with referees from Series A and B

Check out the CBF note in full:

The CBF Arbitration Commission informs that the referee Luiz Flvio de Oliveira and the VAR Wagner Reway were included in the Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA). The decision was taken after analyzing the performance of both during the match between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, for the Copa Intelbras do Brasil.

CBF reiterates its commitment to the modernization and constant development of refereeing in Brazilian football. Next Monday, the Commission starts an interseason that will bring together 95 referees from series A and B of the Brazilian Championship.

The training will take place between August 1st and 5th, at three different venues, and will include practical work in VAR simulators and on the playing field. As of this month, the Commission will also carry out practical, face-to-face training with the staff on a monthly basis.