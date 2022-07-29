After Goodbye Announcement, See Vettel’s Top 10 Wins

Load audio player

There were four world titles, 53 victories and five teams. THE formula 1 has until November 2022 to bid farewell to Sebastian Vettel, who announced his retirement at the end of this season. And to remember the moments of glory of the German, the motorsport.com brought the ten most outstanding races of the pilot’s career.

Read too:

From 2007 to 2022, Vettel starred in incredible moments in the biggest category of world motorsport. wearing the colors of red bull and gives Ferrari, experienced and gave spectators unforgettable victories. Check out the Top 10.

10. 2011 Indian GP

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing celebrates his victory Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It was a typical Vettel-era victory at Red Bull, starting clean from pole, putting in an excellent first lap, keeping everyone out of the DRS activation zone and controlling the race. “A perfect demonstration of the art of running produced by him”, wrote the autosport about the proof.

9. 2013 Abu Dhabi GP

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB9 Renault Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Vettel started in second after losing pole to teammate Mark Webber, but jumped forward at the start and built up a big lead, while the Australian was left to fight Nico Rosberg and Mercedes.

The particularity of this race was Vettel’s great ability to follow the track very fast while managing his tires very well, staying on the track longer than his rivals.

“He was in a perfect zone, something rare even for him,” commented the autosport. In the end, Webber remained second, but he finished more than half a minute behind the German.

8. 2015 Malaysian GP

Race Winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF-15T Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Ferrari is back,” wrote the autosport on the cover of the magazine when Vettel took the Scuderia’s first victory in the turbo era, still in the second race with the Italian team.

After a bad 2014 for Vettel at Red Bull and for Ferrari, the duo managed to turn around at the beginning of 2015, starting the six-year trajectory. Vettel started in second and Hamilton remained in the lead. But Ferrari was close to Hamilton when Mercedes decided to stop both cars when the safety car was triggered.

That decision was crucial for Vettel. Tire management was also essential, with Vettel stopping just twice to Mercedes’ three. The Silver Arrows simply couldn’t make up for lost time.

“It looked like Sebastian who had won four consecutive times for Red Bull. He executed the race to perfection.”

7. 2013 Singapore GP

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB9 Renault Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Even with a brief attack from Rosberg at Turn 1, Vettel controlled the race, opening over 4s after two laps and 11s when Ricciardo crashed the Toro Rosso, triggering the safety car.

The race was halfway through when the safety car came out and immediately Vettel applied an incredible pace, opening 3s2 with just one lap. The idea was for him to open up enough to stop and get back in front of Fernando Alonso, in fifth, who shouldn’t stop again.

With 17 laps to go, he managed to stop and maintain the lead. In the end, he beat Alonso, in second, by more than 32 seconds of advantage.

6. 2018 British GP

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates his victory Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Between 2017 and 2018, Vettel won 10 victories with Ferrari and rehearsed a race against Hamilton. But few have surprised like this. And Vettel had to make a late pass to secure victory.

The SF71H package put Ferrari at war with Mercedes at Silverstone after years of team dominance, and Hamilton needed a special lap to take pole, 0.044s off the German.

Vettel jumped to the front and started to open up a good lead for Valtteri Bottas, but Marcus Ericsson’s crash changed the situation. Causing a yellow flag on the entire track, the German pitted, while the Mercedes continued on the track, and Bottas took the lead.

After a second incident, the race was restarted with 11 laps to go. And although Bottas was holding Vettel very well, he had the advantage of the new tyres. The final attack came on lap 47, passing an unprepared Bottas at Brooklands, finishing 2s3 ahead of the Finn.

5. 2010 Abu Dhabi GP

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing celebrates his victory Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

With two stages and 50 points up for grabs at the end of the 2010 season, Vettel was only fourth in the Drivers’ Championship, 25 behind Alonso. With the victory in Brazil, he moved up to third, but he had 15 points to recover, having his teammate Webber along the way.

Vettel narrowly took pole in Abu Dhabi and, at the start, held Hamilton’s McLaren. The Brit kept up the pressure, but after the pit stop, victory was sealed, with the German finishing more than 10s ahead.

The performance had everything to be a wasted effort. A necessary victory for the title, but that would get in the way because the others did what was necessary. But that’s not what happened. Alonso was unable to pass Petrov’s Renault and Webber was close behind.

With that, Vettel managed to beat Alonso by four points to secure his first world championship.

4. 2011 Spanish GP

Race Winner Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

With a sensational start, Alonso jumped to the front, but Ferrari didn’t have enough speed to maintain the performance. Alonso, Vettel, Webber and Hamilton, the Top 4, broke away from the rest and it was clear that stops would be essential.

Vettel was the first to stop and, by quickly overcoming Button and Massa, he managed to stay in contention. The advantage over Alonso came in the second round of pit stops, but Hamilton was closing in.

“He was absolutely perfect in defence, having been just as incisive as he was in attack earlier.”

3. 2011 Italian GP

Race Winner Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB7 Photo by: Sutton Images

“How the slowest car won the fastest race” was the cover of the autosport. Even with a package that could put him at a disadvantage at Monza, Vettel took a good pole position, with almost half a second advantage.

Alonso passed Vettel at the start and after the safety car came out, the German managed to overtake Ferrari in the Big Bend. “Even Fernando must have been impressed,” wrote the autosport.

Even with his rivals showing good pace, Vettel shot off the lead and was not bothered by anyone, finishing 9s6 ahead of Button. “A victory worthy of Ayrton Senna on his best days”.

2. 2013 Indian GP

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, salute his car Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

At the controversial Indian GP, ​​Vettel used the soft tire to make a dominant pole position, 0.752 seconds ahead of second place. In the race, he bet on the most durable medium compound to win by almost half a minute.

The only problem for him in the race is that the soft tires from the start would only last a few laps. Vettel stopped on the second lap of 60 and came back into traffic. He swallowed the grid after being 17th. By the end of lap 13 he was already third and eight laps later he passed McLaren de Pérez to take second place.

Without Webber, who retired with problems, Vettel took to the track to win his fourth championship with three races to spare.

1. 2008 Italian GP

Race Winner Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03 Ferrari Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The circumstances of this race put her at the top. Toro Rosso’s 2008 season was one of the best for the team, exceeding all expectations.

Rain fell during qualifying at Monza, which allowed Vettel to exploit the Ferrari engine and claim an unlikely pole position. The expectation is that, even with the wet track, Vettel would not be able to hold his rivals in the 53-lap race.

After a start under the safety car, Vettel remained in the lead and managed to open up for Kovalainen and McLaren. It was a “brilliant rain performance case study with Toro Rosso”, according to autosport. “Vettel did his best, running like he had nothing to lose.”

McLaren bet on a stop for Hamilton to put on the extreme wet tires, which did not come. With that, Hamilton had to stop outside the schedule, allowing Vettel to make his second stop without any problems.

He finished 12.5sec ahead of Kovalainen, becoming the youngest winner in F1 history and the first win for any of the Red Bull teams, even before the first team.