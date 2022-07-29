After Nubank, PicPay will also make changes to the account. See what gets better, what gets worse and compare the two

After Nubankthe time has come for the PicPay change your rules lace account. And the novelties bring advantages, but also some disadvantages.

Currently the most profitable remunerated payment accounts available on the market, the PicPay account will continue to pay 102% of the CDI daily, but now on any amount deposited, which is undoubtedly an improvement.

Before the change, only balances of up to R$ 100 thousand were remunerated at 102% of the CDI. Above this amount, the resources were remunerated only at 100% of the CDI.

But to implement the novelty, the way to generate profitability will change, and therein lies the disadvantages. PicPay will gradually migrate customer funds, currently allocated in government bonds, to Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB) issued by PicPay Bank.

At first glance, it might not seem like a big deal. After all, CDBs, as well as savings and current accounts, are protected by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) in the event of the issuing financial institution failing. And this guarantee is viewed very favorably by the individual investor.

It so happens that the guarantee of the FGC, although robust, is inferior to that of public bonds, which are guaranteed by the federal government, regardless of the amount invested.

The FGC is a non-profit private institution, whose guarantee has a limit of R$ 250 thousand per CPF, per financial institution. It is not advisable to apply more than that in the same institution, especially if it is small or medium-sized, as is the case with PicPay.

In addition, in case the CDB issuer fails, the FGC may take from a few days to a few months to pay the guarantees, a period in which investors and account holders are left without access to resources and without profitability.

Thus, changing PicPay has the advantage of remunerating amounts above R$ 100 thousand at 102% of the CDI, but in practice it establishes a new application limit, in the amount of R$ 250 thousand, above which it is not advisable to leave the money invested in the income account.

In addition, only customers who really want to keep more than BRL 100,000 in their account will take advantage. For those who have less than this amount, what will actually occur is only a slight worsening in credit risk.

Anyone who wants can remain in government bonds – but without profitability

PicPay will give customers the possibility to keep the balance allocated in government bonds, but without the right to profitability, which in practice takes full advantage of this alternative when considering that there are numerous payment accounts in the market that invest funds in government bonds. and pay 100% of the CDI, as I showed in this article.

In other words, the change announced by PicPay kind of forces the investor to migrate to CDBs. In addition, the remuneration generated by public securities in which PicPay allocates the resources of users who may choose to remain in this option will be for PicPay itself.

And now it still has IOF!

In addition to not being able to maintain the previous conditions of the income account, the migration to CDBs will still result in the mandatory collection of IOF on income from investments with less than 30 days, in addition to the income tax already charged currently.

Before, according to PicPay, there was no IOF charge on the return of the income account, only IR.

Recently, Nubank also announced a change for the worse in its NuConta, which yields 100% of the CDI regardless of the amount applied: now, the balance only becomes profitable after the funds remain in the account for at least 30 days, when the customer receives the remuneration of 100% of the CDI referring to these 30 days.

Resources that stay at NuConta for less than 30 days are no longer remunerated. But after that period, they return to having daily remuneration.

As for the type of investment where resources are allocated, in 2019 Nubank made a similar move to PicPay, migrating NuConta’s resources from government bonds to Bank Deposit Receipts (RDBs) of its own issuance. RDBs are similar to CDBs and are also covered by the FGC.

However, although investing in RDB has become NuConta’s standard option, Nubank has maintained the possibility for investors to choose to keep their resources allocated in government bonds, with the same 100% yield as the CDI for any amount – a much better alternative. than what PicPay is giving its customers now.

Below is a summary comparison between the key points of NuConta and PicPay:

PicPay Nubank Profitability 102% of CDI, now for any amount 100% of CDI for any amount Application in CDB/RDB Yea Yea FGC coverage Yea Yea Alternative to invest in government bonds Yes, but not profitable Yes, with the same profitability daily profitability Yes, from day one Yes, but only from the 30th day IOF Yes, but not before No, because before 30 days there is no return

PicPay profitability remains high, but for how long?

With a return of 102% of the CDI, now for any amount, with daily liquidity and protection from the FGC up to R$ 250 thousand, the PicPay account certainly maintains the high return as its great attraction.

The issue is that the percentage of CDI paid has been decreasing as the Selic rate increases. In times of Selic at 2.00%, PicPay paid 210% of the CDI. The percentage was gradually reduced, although the absolute return increased with the rise in interest rates. The most recent cut was made at the end of June, when the account stopped earning 105% of the CDI to pay the current 102% of the CDI.

Thus, if the Selic continues to rise, which is quite likely, there is no guarantee that PicPay will not cut the profitability of your income account again, until it reaches, who knows, 100% of the CDI practiced by the other payment accounts.