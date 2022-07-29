After surgery, Marcos Oliveira asks for new financial help

The actor Marcos Oliveirafamous for playing the character Beiçola in the series The big family, used his social networks this Thursday (28), to make a new appeal to fans. Currently recovering from a surgery he performed in mid-July, the famous asked for financial help to pay the bills, as he is still unable to work.

in the post, the artist began by thanking the professionals who performed his surgery: “Hey guys. Passing by to thank the entire team of Dr. Alex who performed my surgery at Souza Aguiar Hospital, the nursing team and the entire hospital board that helped me.”it started.

“Until I get back to work”

Afterwards, he commented that he is at home recovering and therefore, he won’t be able to go back to work for another two or three weeks. “I’m at home recovering. In two or three weeks, I can go back to work.” explained.

That said, the actor made his appeal: “I hope you will help me. I have to eat and pay for pharmacy stuff”said. “Who can help me, my PIX is my phone 21 999158560”he added.

It is worth remembering that, when I learned that I would need to undergo the surgery, Marcos Oliveira had already created a virtual crowdfunding to raise money. The actress and presenter Tata Werneck was one of the celebrities who came out helping the actor.

