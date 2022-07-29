After telling a fan to shut up, Roberto Carlos jokes: ‘When I get ‘reiva’, not even Juma can hold back’ | celebrities



Roberto Carlos performs in São Paulo – Disclosure

Published 07/28/2022 08:05

Rio – After almost two weeks, Roberto Carlos returned to retract the episode in which he told a fan to shut up at a show in Rio de Janeiro. The King joked when citing his ‘nervous’ temperament and asked fans not to be embarrassed to take the rose delivered by him during his presentation, on Wednesday night, in São Paulo. The 81-year-old artist still amused the audience by using an expression used by Juma (Alanis Guillen), in TV Globo’s ‘Pantanal’, in his outburst.

“Don’t be shy about picking up the roses! I want to be very clear, what I said wasn’t for the audience, it was for a guy who was saying all the time he wanted a rose. Then I got mad and when I get ‘reiva’ (sic), not even Juma can hold it”, he joked on stage, referring to the character of the soap opera and the way she speaks. The audience had a good laugh.

It is worth remembering that Roberto has already declared that he is a fan of the ‘Pantanal’ remake. “I’m one of those soap operas, it’s nine at night, there’s no way (to see Pantanal), sometimes I also watch the seven and six o’clock (novela). (sic). A wonderful soap opera. I watch programs too. Television for me is entertainment”, said the artist, during the press conference of the ‘Emoções’ project, in a resort in Bahia, last month.

understand the case