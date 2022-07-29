After User Complaints, Instagram Will Stop Trying to Look Like TikTok

Instagram will stop releasing features rejected by users, who claim the photo social network wants to look like TikTok, according to a report in the technology newsletter Platformer.

Digital celebrity sisters Kim and Kylie Kardashian are among the most active users posting messages this week urging the company to “make Instagram be Instagram again” and stop trying to look like TikTok.

The phrase was born on the change.org petition platform, which on Thursday night (28) had received more than 229,000 signatures in support of the initiative.

“Let’s go back to our Instagram roots and remember that the intention behind Instagram was to share photos, for God’s sake,” the petition reads.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri responded to the controversy earlier this week with a video on Twitter in which he says the features were a work in progress and were being tested among a small number of users.

Changes include playing short videos in full screen, like TikTok, and recommending posts from strangers.

“I’m glad we took the risk,” Mosseri said in an interview with Platformer’s Casey Newton. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and get together,” she added.

“If we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not thinking smart enough or big enough,” he said.

Mosseri argued that the move to more video presence would happen even if the service didn’t change anything, as the number of users sharing and searching for videos is increasing.

“If you take a look at what people are sharing on Instagram, you’ll see there’s more and more of a shift to video over time,” he explained.





Meta director Mark Zuckerberg endorsed this position during a conference call on Wednesday (27), stressing that people are watching videos online more and more. Meta and Google are among companies facing increasing competition from TikTok for people’s attention and have launched their own version of the short video sharing format.