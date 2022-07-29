Alexandra Echavarri could be the main actress of the game

Alexandra Echavarri may be responsible for playing the supposed protagonist of GTA 6. According to the résumé of the Puerto Rican actress, she is currently working on a video game production as the main character. On the Actor Actress website, the mention of Rockstar Games has apparently been removed.

The publisher that takes care of the franchise was previously mentioned, according to files found in the Web Archive. The change, made recently, only names Take 2 Productions as one of the companies involved in the video game project. Look:

Ultimately, Echavarri will soon appear in some video game production. If it is GTA 6, the rumors involving an alleged Latin protagonist raised by the Bloomberg portal last Wednesday (28) will be confirmed.

It is important to treat this possibility as mere speculation and wait for the actress herself or Rockstar Games to speak about it officially.

GTA 6 will be constantly evolving, says report

The Bloomberg report also brought several details about the setting of GTA 6. According to the article, the map will be extensive and will have a greater number of explorable indoor areas compared to other titles in the franchise. Find out more here!