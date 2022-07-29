Alonso says Vettel “will be missed”: “Man of great values” – Formula 1 News

Sebastian Vettel fired the confetti launcher from the wrong side to celebrate Fernando Alonso’s 40th birthday during the FIA ​​press conference (Photo: Reproduction)

Two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso has an expiring contract with Alpine, and he still doesn’t know if he will remain in the team in 2023. At 41 years old, the Spaniard stressed that he wants to stay in the Enstone team next year alongside Frenchman Esteban Ocon.

At the Hungarian GP press conference, Fernando mentioned that the negotiation should take place through a “video call”, as Formula 1 will enter the famous European summer vacation period after the race at the Hungaroring, only returning on August 28. , but stressed that he wants to stay.

“I want to stay here. I’ll be on vacation, the bosses too, so we’re going to need some video calls or something. But when both parties agree on something, it takes 10 minutes. When the two fight to agree on something, either side is not happy, so it will take more than 10 minutes with whatever I’m talking about”, commented Fernando.

Sebastian Vettel will leave F1 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Alonso returned to the Formula 1 grid with Alpine in 2021, after two seasons of absence from the World Championship following his stint at McLaren. The Spaniard has scored points in the last seven races, and has fifth place in England as his best result of the year.

“My priority is to be with Alpine because we have been working and developing this project for two years. We are more and more competitive, and my desire is to stay. But we don’t sit down to talk and move things forward, so everything is still moving forward.”

Alonso also spoke about Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement. The Spaniard was one of the great rivals of the German’s career, being runner-up in three of the four titles won by Vettel. Fernando showed respect and said he will be missed.

“We will miss him after so much time spent on the track, with good fighting. In all of his titles, I was there somehow. He’s a great champion, a great man with very strong values, a beautiful family and probably that’s what the decision is about: the family. I wish him the best and hope he stays around in the paddock.”

Vettel’s career

While he may not have been one of the top drivers on the grid in the ‘Drive to Survive Era’ that brought so many new fans to the world championship, Vettel’s career is one of the most impressive of all time in the more than 70 years of F1.

Since entering the grid and debuting at the 2007 United States GP, in the final part of the season, then 20 years old, Vettel has competed in 289 races and has 11 more to go. Thus, he will reach 300 GPs. In that period, he won 53 races, took 122 podiums, scored 57 poles and won four world titles. Numbers from a historic heavyweight.

Sebastian is tied with Alain Prost for the four-time world champion, behind only three other riders with more achievements; is the youngest in history to record pole and win in the same weekend (21 years and 73 days, 2008 Italian GP) and the youngest in history to record pole, win and fastest lap (21 years and 353 days) , British GP 2009).

Vettel celebrates his first victory in F1, in 2008 with Toro Rosso (Photo: Reproduction/AlphaTauri)

He is, along with Nigel Mansell in 1992, the rider with the most victories starting from pole in the same year (nine, 2011). Vettel is the third driver with the most wins and laps led, the fourth with the most poles and the seventh with the most races in history.

Despite his start at BMW, Vettel made only eight races in the season, the first one provided by Red Bull, but the other seven already at Toro Rosso. The following year, 2008, he started on the energy drinks team B and shone. Even with many retirements at the end of the year, he knew how to work to put the team on track and make a magical second half of the year, with the right to win the Italian GP, ​​pole and all.

Red Bull was the obvious destination, and so it was for 2009. That’s when everything changed for him and for the energy drinks team, which took an imposing leap up the grid and left the giants Ferrari and McLaren behind. The title didn’t come because of the Brawn GP phenomenon, but Red Bull was well positioned. Vettel was world runner-up and emerged favorite for 2010.

Sebastian Vettel (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

So, yes, began one of the most dominant moments of any driver in F1 history. In the year he would have turned 24, Vettel knew how to fight. With five wins this year, including three of the last four races, he narrowly beat Fernando Alonso to claim the Vettel world title. He dominated in 2011 to be bi and had to deal with Alonso again for the tri in 2012.

In 2013 there was no dispute: Vettel was tetra and still ended the season with nine straight wins – ten in the last 11, 11 in 13 and 15 wins in all. and Mercedes’ rise was meteoric, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg dominating. Vettel appeared to be despondent during the year and, in October, he decided that he would go to Ferrari the following year. For the next six years, he championed the color red.

As early as 2015, when Ferrari was undergoing a rebuild after the departures of Luca di Montezemolo, Stefano Domenicali and Alonso, Vettel won three times. As of 2017, things have changed. Ferrari jumped and put itself in a position to challenge Mercedes, with Vettel starting the 2017 and 2018 championships very strongly and leading at various times, especially in the early half of those years. Both championships have important highlights that mark Sebastian’s departure from the fray: the accident with Max Verstappen at the start of the 2017 Singapore GP and the escape from the track at the 2018 German GP. Hamilton got the better of both cases.

After the mistake in Germany, which just after a victory in England, where Hamilton always reigned, Vettel did not recover. The end of that season was bad, while Charles Leclerc arrived the following year and quickly became the darling of the team, which had again changed boss and president, with the departure of Maurizio Arrivabene and the departure and death of Sergio Marchionne. Even without the dreamed title, Vettel won 14 races for Ferrari which puts the German behind only Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda.

Sebastian Vettel (Photo: GEPA pictures/ Daniel Goetzhaber/ GEPA pictures/ Red Bull Content Pool)

The departure was announced for the end of 2020, but still before the championship started. Aston Martin, which was returning to F1 as a brand after almost 60 years, took advantage and signed Vettel. In the first year, the four-time champion went to second place in the Azerbaijan GP and achieved the same result in Hungary, but, this second, he was disqualified for a technical infraction related to the amount of fuel delivered in the inspection. A team problem. The expectation was to have a stronger team in 2022, but it didn’t happen. Aston Martin has regressed and is thinking about how to get out of the bottom positions this year and the next. Something difficult even with the bold plans, with the right to a new factory and wind tunnel, more employees and the brand’s tradition.

A career nothing short of glorious, undeniably. Averse to social networks, in recent years Vettel has increased the way he treated social issues, always on the circuits, taking advantage of the F1 platform. During this period, he defended climate issues and the defense of bees, a species that is under global threat of extinction – something that would change the planet’s ecosystem, since they are responsible for pollination -, for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ and anti-war community after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, beyond anti-racism. Now, he will have more time to deal with other matters.

