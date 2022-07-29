Am I entitled to R$600 or R$3,000 in AUGUST? See HERE EMERGENCY AID CALENDAR and 2022 DATAPREV CONSULTATION

In the month of August, the Emergency Aid 2022 can still be withdrawn by some beneficiaries.

See here if you are entitled to R$ 600 or R$ 3,000 in Emergency Aid

Below, see how to check the value of installments that vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000 and:

Dataprev query

Emergency Aid 2022

Dataprev Emergency Aid

Emergency Aid Consultation

CLICK HERE AND CHECK if you receive the new Brazil Aid

.

EMERGENCY AID 2022; RETROACTIVE EMERGENCY AID

>>> CONSULT DATAPREV with IMAGES and STEP BY STEP. Click here to check.

Even closed, the Emergency Aid continues to be paid in 2022 for certain groups of beneficiaries. This payment is called Retroactive Emergency Aid.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL: see the updated calendar for July and find out how much you will receive

Emergency Aid 2022: check out new rules for consultation

INSTALLMENT VALUE OF EMERGENCY AID IN 2022

Do you have money to receive? CHECK HERE on the DATAPREV portal

The payments for this round of Emergency Aid refer to the 2020 benefitwhich should have been paid to the single parents head of household, who were registered in CadÚnico last year.

The amount released depends on the number of installments not redeemed and may vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000.

>>> AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Lula reveals what the amount of aid will be if elected: R$ 400 or R$ 600? Click here and discover

..

EMERGENCY AID CRITERIA 2022 SINGLE FATHER

To receive Emergency Aid as a single parent, you must meet the following requirements:

The family must be registered in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

The head of the family must be unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner and;

Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

DATAPREV.GOV.BR CONSULTATION 2022; SITE DATAPREV CONSULTATION EMERGENCY AID 2022

..



Consult the 2022 emergency aid by Dataprev with the Gov.br account; See the step by step – Reproduction / Federal Government



At the moment, it is no longer possible to consult the Emergency Aid on the Dataprev portal only with CPF. This because new rules were determined by the company.

Before, it was possible consult the Emergency Aid only with CPFdate of birth, full name and mother’s name.

Now, you need to have a account Gov.Br, perform the Login and only then consult the benefit.

O Dataprev 2022 websiteYet, still available for consultation of Emergency Aid.

STEP BY STEP ON HOW TO CONSULT EMERGENCY AID IN 2022 BY DATAPREV:

Access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal (Link at the end of this article)

Click on the “Enter with Gov.br” button

fill with your Registration of Individuals – CPF

Fill in your Gov.br account password

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “ Authorize “

“ And ready! you will be in Emergency Aid 2022 consultation panel

If you prefer, the consultation can also be made by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

access to Emergency Aid Consultation Portal 2022 can be realized by clicking here.

With information from Radio Jornal