Amanda Nunes counters Valentina: “She who went down in category” | combat

Amanda Nunes will face Julianna Peña this coming Saturday in the main event of UFC 277, in Dallas, but one rival in particular follows her career as a whole: Valentina Shevchenko. The now flyweight champion (up to 56.7kg) has lost twice to the Brazilian, but a trilogy is always a subject where both go. Upon receiving the Combat at her new gym in Florida last week, Amanda left the doors open for a new date with the Kyrgyz-Peruvian, but recalled that a third date only got more difficult because Valentina decided to change categories.

– Of course I see (a third fight possible). I’ve always been very open to fighting with her, but she who went down in the division, that was her problem, she went to an easier place to be champion. It’s easier to say why when going down, as she fought at 135 (pounds, bantamweight), the girls were not so prepared for Valentina’s style, she is a very tough athlete and comes heavier going down. Maybe she could have looked at the lower division this way: “I’m heavier, I’ve fought great athletes at 135, I’ll be more prepared to come down and win the belt”. I think in Valentina’s head that was the thought, and it was right. As soon as she came down, she managed to win the belt. That’s why I say she went for an easier way to be champion, instead of trying to fight me one more time.

1 of 2 Amanda Nunes believes in the possibility of a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues Amanda Nunes believes in the possibility of a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

In their first fight, at UFC 196 in March 2016, Amanda Nunes won by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27 and 29-27). She dominated the first two rounds and in the last one she was suffocated, but kept the victory. In September 2017, at UFC 215, as bantamweight champion (61.2kg), she defended the belt in a split decision victory (47-48, 48-47 and 48-47). And what would a third fight be like?

– I think it would be a little different. I would put a little more volume, more pressure, and not waste opportunities on the ground. Valentina defends her back very well, but training well you can adjust a lot. I have great ease with going to the back, so I know I can take it and that would be something I would train a lot. I know that Valentina turns her back a lot.

Questions about a possible third fight with Valentina Shevchenko are always linked to criticism of Amanda Nunes, with some seeing her opponent winning in one of the two fights or both. The Brazilian, asked about a recent statement by Dana White, president of the UFC, about a possible lack of motivation in the first fight with Julianna, went into the subject of the criticism she hears.

– This is part of my entire career. I’ve always had a lot of people saying a lot: cardio, striking, ground, this, that, it’s always been like this my whole life, I’ve always been attacked. You were being seen all the time and then people want to find something, some flaw, something to attack you in some way. You have to prepare for these things. People really want something to annoy you, that’s the truth (laughs). I’m very calm about it. I think criticism is part of this show, and I think even what Dana White said wasn’t that literally (…). When you get to a comfortable stage in your life, you relax. There comes a moment when you say: “I want to enjoy a little more, I’m fine, I don’t need anything”, and then you end up giving up.

On Saturday, the Combat broadcasts “UFC 277” live and exclusively from 19:00 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 18:30, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

UFC 277

July 30, 2022 in Dallas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Bantamweight: Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Matt Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt

Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha