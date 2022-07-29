Amazon (AMZO34) reverses profit and loses $2 billion; stocks go up

Amazon (AMZO34) reported a net loss of $2 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing a profit of $7.8 billion from a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. The loss per share was $0.20.

According to the company, the second-quarter net loss considers a pre-tax valuation loss of $3.9 billion, including non-operating expenses on common stock in Rivian Automotive.

“Despite continued inflationary pressures on fuel, energy and transportation costs, we are making progress on the more controllable costs we mentioned last quarter, particularly by improving the productivity of our fulfillment network,” said Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon.

Amazon shares are up 12.37% to $137.49 on aftermarketafter revenue came in better than expected in the second quarter and gave an optimistic outlook.

Revenue reached $121.23 billion between April and June this year, up 7% from the same period in 2021, above the Refinitiv consensus of $119.09 billion.

Another positive on the balance sheet was Amazon’s ad business, and it shows that the company is gaining share in one of its fastest growing businesses. Ad revenue grew 18% in the period.

Amazon reduced its headcount by 99,000 people to 1.52 million employees at the end of the second quarter.

Amazon projections

The company, in guidance, said it expects to report third-quarter revenue of between $125 billion and $130 billion, representing growth of 13% to 17%. Analysts had expected sales of $126.4 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related