Ambev (ABEV3), Gol (GOLL4) and Energias Brasil (ENBR3) shake up the market

Marketplace

Between the financial market highlights of today (28) is ambev (ABEV3), which reported a profit of more than R$3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a number that was above market expectations.

It also draws the attention of investors to Goal (GOLL4)which announced a loss of BRL 2.851 billion in the second quarter of 2022, amid the unfavorable exchange rate effect for the company.

Another issue that has repercussions on the financial market is the disclosure of the company’s net income. Energias do Brasil (ENBR3)which rose 10.6% in the second quarter, to R$381.1 million.

See the highlights of the financial market:

Ambev has a profit of more than BRL 3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a number that is above expectations

Ambev announced an adjusted profit of BRL 3.0858 billion in the second quarter of 2022. This amount represents an increase of 4.2% compared to 2Q21, when BRL 2.9627 billion was recorded. The company says this performance was driven by higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), which was partially offset by higher financial expenses.

In addition, Ambev’s adjusted Ebitda grew 17.6% year-on-year, reaching the mark of R$5.538 billion.

The beverage company says “growth was driven by revenue performance, which, as forecast, continues to grow ahead of Ebitda due to commodity headwinds impacting Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and continued inflationary pressures.” ”.

THE Ambev’s net revenue had an increase of 14.5% in the annual comparison, registering R$ 17.98 billion. According to the company, “net revenue grew in most of our business units: NAB [bebidas não-alcoólicas] Brazil +43.3%, Latin America South (LAS – Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile) +40.4%, Beer Brazil +22.7% and Canada +3.2%, while in CAC it was reduced by 0.2%”.

Gol has a loss of R$ 2.851 billion in 2Q22, amid the unfavorable currency effect

In addition to Ambev, Gol is a topic among investors, which announced a net loss of R$ 2.85 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Thus, the airline reversed the positive record of R$ 642.9 million in 2Q21. This negative result came amid exchange rate variations that were unfavorable to the company during the quarter. Adjusted net loss was R$620.8 million, a decrease of 51.7% compared to the loss in 2Q21.

Gol’s recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) ended up being positive by R$439 million in the second quarter of 2022. In this case, the company reversed the negative result of the same quarter last year, by R$547 .4 million.

Gol’s recurring Ebitda margin was 13.5% between April and June, while in the same quarter last year this margin was negative by 53.2%. already A Gol’s net revenue was R$ 3.2 billion in 2Q22, representing a growth of 215% in the annual comparison.

Energias do Brasil has a 10.6% rise in net income in the 2nd quarter, reaching R$ 381.1 million

Like Ambev and Gol, Energias do Brasil stands out for the disclosure of a net income of R$ 381.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, registering an increase of 10.6% compared to 2Q21. This number was above the projection of Refinitiv, which foresaw a profit of R$ 343.36 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 52.7% in the second quarter of 2022, at R$943.6 million, while the market expected it to be R$1.078 billion.

THE Energias do Brasil net revenue was R$2.213 billion in 2Q22, down 1.5% from the same quarter in 2021.

The net financial result ended up being negative by R$ 417.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, showing a 206.8% increase in financial losses in 2Q21.

So, ambevGol and Energias do Brasil are the main highlights of the financial market of SUNO Notícias, which informs daily the main events that affect the stock exchange.