Among ‘Occult Agent’ gaffes, a drink for the winter – 07/28/2022 – Daniel de Mesquita Benevides

Bang! Wow! Cabrum! Human shrillness knows no bounds. Worn out mix of the 007 and “Bourne Identity” films, “The Hidden Agent” is like an expired, moldy bottle of energy. That is, it does not electrify and can still wreak havoc.

The most expensive and most watched movie of the moment on Netflix, it is relentless with the viewer, who leaves the experience full of bruises. Metaphysical hematomas.

If the clichés, bloated and muscular, were well scaled and had good tactical disposition, they could be effective. It’s not the case.

Kind-hearted ex-con turned CIA assassin, Sierra 6, played by Ryan Gosling, finds himself pursued by God, the Devil and a hundred other thugs.

Bored with the shots around him, and even with Ana de Armas, he ends up in Vienna, not to see Klimt’s colors, but in search of a passport-forgery hacker.

Wagner Moura is the one who embodies Laszlo Sosa, a strange, scrawny and caricatured figure — he looks more like a mad scientist in a teen comedy or a Trotsky dressed as a beggar. Is he a defect? Yes, but it gives color to the film, which has the original title of “The Gray Man”.

Sierra 6 asks Laszlo to prepare documents for a country “with palm trees and no extradition”. Curved and sly, Moura suggests Ecuador, where, he says, there is a good drink, pinolillo, served with “a generous dose of honey.”

Despite the insinuation that it is a cocktail for hedonistic impulses, pinolillo is not a drink Bond would order. Made with corn, cocoa and sugar, but no honey, it’s like a Toddy. And as tasty as it may be, it’s typical of Nicaragua, not Ecuador. That’s 1,800 km of error.

The script’s gaffe is reminiscent of another actor, far worse in all respects, who became president of the United States. At a dinner in Brasilia, he proposed a toast “to the people of Bolivia!” At least he hit the mainland. In the transcript of the speech, the advisory corrected the slip: in place of Bolivia, he put Bogotá, capital of Colombia. Bang! Wow! Cabrum!

In “La La Land”, a previous feature with Gosling, famous for having been the victim of yet another gaffe — the Oscar that wasn’t — Nicaragua is mentioned at a table with expensive wines: “It’s an underdeveloped and dangerous place. are sloppy”.

Mia, the role of Emma Stone in the musical, leaves her boyfriend right there, happy to get rid of that empafia lost on the map and goes to find the pianist played by Gosling.

Good-natured, he would find Nicaragua cool, but what he really likes is root jazz, and he gets involved with the old big band nightclub that has become a place for “samba and tapas”.

In her catechizing effort, she takes Mia to Hermosa Beach, where the Lighthouse Café is located, an institution in greater Los Angeles, founded in the 1940s, former stage from Art Blakey to Miles Davis, passing through the cream of west coast jazz.

The lighthouse house, still an island of saxes and trumpets, but not only that, is also known for good cocktails. Like this. Perfect to drink on warm winter nights and dance around, away from other people’s faux pas and beatings, listening to Thelonious Monk. And samba.

Kiss Kiss

Ingredients

45 ml of bourbon

15 ml orange liqueur

20 ml of lemon juice

15 ml of orgeat (to make and store: add 250 ml of almond milk, one and a half cups of sugar, five drops of orange tree water and ten drops of almond extract in a pan and stir until the sugar dissolves)

Step by step

Shake ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and strain into an old-fashioned glass with ice. Finish with cinnamon powder and mint leaves.