Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in trailer

Ana de Armas embodies Marilyn Monroe in the first trailer of blondepublished by Netflix this Thursday (28). The preview brings the actress in some iconic scenes of her career, in addition to episodes of pure happiness and moments when she sees herself on the verge of a breakdown. Watch above.

Directed by Andrew Dominikwho conceived the project script for the first time in 2008 and revisited it a few times over a decade, the feature is described as an almost documentary, whose purpose is to show Monroe’s entire life. The biopic still bears the warning that it is not recommended for children under 18.

“I saw an opportunity to describe an adult life through the lens of mistaken childhood beliefs and trauma”revealed the filmmaker to Vanity Fair in an interview published yesterday (27), when asked why he made a film about Marilyn.

The film is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates. The cast, in addition to Armas, has Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Evan Williams and Adrien Brody.

blonde arrive at September 23, 2022 to Netflixbut will be displayed in the Venice Film Festival from August 31st to September 10th.

