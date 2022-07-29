Anatel and government will ask Apple to upgrade iPhone to pure 5G

The president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Carlos Baigorri, and the Minister of Communications, Fabia Faria, will have a meeting on Tuesday (2) with Apple (AAPL34), at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto, and will ask the company to update their cell phones so that Brazilian customers have access to the “standalone” 5G signal, the so-called pure 5G.

Baigorri and Faria told the press on Wednesday (27) that they will demand speed from the company. The minister expects the necessary firmware update to be carried out by Apple by the end of September, the deadline that operators have to offer the service in all Brazilian capitals.

The 5th generation internet was launched in Brazil on the 6th. The first city in the country to receive the technology was Brasília, and tomorrow, Friday (29), it will be the turn of 3 more cities: Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS). The expectation is that Claro, TIM (TIMS3) and Vivo (VIVT3) activate 5G immediately in the 3 capitals with the green light from Anatel, according to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

5G only works on specific cell phones. For now, there are almost 70 models of smartphones able to work with the technology in Brazil.

charge for quality

At the press conference, the minister and the president of Anatel also tried to clarify the procedures for charging the quality standard of operators that offer 5G in the coming weeks. According to them, only after September will companies be effectively charged to offer the signal under the minimum conditions established in the auction.

“Brasilia started having 5G on July 6th, and has until September 29th to finish all obligations. From the 29th is when Anatel makes its measurement. People thought that on the first day everything would be working and Anatel already needed to act”, said the Minister of Communications.

More antennas than necessary

Anatel says that telephone operators are installing more antennas than the minimum required in the public notice, which shows the companies’ interest in rapidly expanding 5G coverage with the installation of equipment — radio base stations (ERBs). But, at this first moment, the antennas cover only part of the cities).

In Brasília, 335 ERBs are already activated (three times the minimum required by the agency’s public notice);

In João Pessoa, 50 antennas were installed (66% more;

In Porto Alegre, 103 ERBs (80% above the minimum);

In BH, 157 antennas (63% more than required).

Signal ‘cleaning’

The information was released on Wednesday by Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band), a group chaired by Anatel that monitors the “cleaning” of bands for 5G activation in Brazil.

The “cleaning” of the band aims to eliminate possible interference, making the migration of the TV signal by satellite dishes from the current frequency, in the C band, to a new frequency, in the KU band. For this, teams are installing filters in the equipment to make a “deviation” in the signal.

other capitals

Giaspi met yesterday to approve the release of 5G in BH, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre from Friday. The group said that the expectation is that the “cleaning” of the signal will be completed in all capitals by the end of August (by the current deadline, operators will still have until the end of September to activate the technology signal in the 27 cities).

The activation of 5G in the capitals was originally scheduled to take place until July 31, but Gaispi asked for an extension of the deadline for another 60 days (possibility provided for in the auction notice for the bands). The reason given was the slow arrival of filters imported from China.

(With Estadão Content)

