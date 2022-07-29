Andrey lives a gala night at Vasco and reassures about renovation: “It’s on track” | vasco

Whenever Andrey Santos is featured in a Vasco game, the question “what about the renewal?” comes in tow. It couldn’t be different after the gala night that the 18-year-old midfielder lived this Thursday, with two goals, his first in front of the crowd in São Januário.

+ Andrey makes two goals and gives a pen in Vasco’s victory; watch videos

Although briefly, Andrey tried to reassure the crowd by talking to journalists in the mixed zone:

– The renewal is underway, I’m looking to focus more and more on the field to give joy to the fans, just like I was able to do today – he said.

1 of 3 Andrey Santos, from Vasco, shows shirt number 8 after victory over CRB — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Andrey Santos, from Vasco, shows the shirt number 8 after victory over CRB — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Andrey has a contract until August of next year with Vasco and has already been monitored by several clubs, including Barcelona, ​​which only this year presented two proposals behind the wheel. In recent months, the harassment of Brazilian teams has also increased. The amount of the player’s termination fine for the domestic market is R$ 14 million.

Last week, Andrey and his staff met with executives from 777 Partners at a hotel in Barra da Tijuca. Johannes Spors, sporting director of the group, and Paulo Bracks, hired to be Vasco’s future football executive, promised that they will talk about renewal again as soon as the SAF hammer is beaten.

Check out Andrey Santos’ bids in the match between Vasco x CRB

Meanwhile, Andrey, who had already scored his first goal as a professional in the victory over Náutico, in Recife, guarantees that he is living a dream.

“What about my first goals in São Januário? I just have to thank God, you can be sure that this night will be marked in my life”, he said.

Gabriel Pec’s encouragement

This week, Vasco informed that Andrey would wear the number 8 shirt in the team’s games. It was a change made at the request of the player himself, who used the 14.

After the match, Andrey explained that the idea of ​​asking to change the number was already maturing. He said that he always dreamed of wearing either the 5 (by Yuri Lara) or the 8 (which has been vacant since Vitinho’s departure). He also thought about 7, which was left without an owner after the transfer of Bruno Nazário, but the arrival of Alex Teixeira changed the plans.

“Andrey’s recital”, celebrates João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

– I was already thinking about the number. The number 7 shirt was vacant, but there was Alex arriving, so I left it to him, I kept quiet. Pec came to me and said: “What do you think about taking the 8?”. I was also thinking about that, it was more of an incentive. It was my dream, he just encouraged me to do it. I was confident and, thank God, everything worked out and I’m happy for the two goals – explained the midfielder, who said he will introduce his parents after the gala night:

– These shirts, one I will give to my father and another to my mother, who have always been with me, always supported me in my dreams. Today, thank God, I reached one of them. Thank God and them.

Andrey knows the symbolism of Vasco’s number 8 shirt, which once belonged, for example, to Juninho Pernambucano. But he doesn’t see it as a burden.

– Wearing Vasco’s shirt is always a big responsibility, especially the number 8. I don’t see it as a burden, I see it as an honor. The same shirt as Juninho, Geovani, who made history at this club. I hope to follow the same path as they did here at Vasco,” he concluded.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!