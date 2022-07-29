Apple (AAPL34) earns $1.20 a share, higher than expected; stocks go up

Apple (AAPL34) on Thursday released third-quarter fiscal results that beat Wall Street’s expectations for sales and earnings but showed slow growth for the iPhone maker. The company profited US$ 19.4 billion, a decrease of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. However, earnings per share were $1.20, up from the forecasted $1.16.

Apple shares are up 2.94% to $161.95 in the after market.

Apple’s revenue was $83 billion in 3Q22, up 2% over the same period in 2021, above the consensus of $82.81 billion.

The revenue generated from the iPhone totaled US$ 40.67 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year, also above the projections of US$ 38.33 billion estimated.

The consensus beat suggests that demand for iPhone 13 models remains strong even in the second half of the annual product release cycle. Apple typically releases new iPhones in September, and sales drop as customers anticipate new models.

“This quarter’s record results reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to innovate, advance new possibilities and enrich the lives of our customers,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Services revenue was $19.60 billion in 3Q22 versus an estimated $19.70 billion, up 12% year-over-year.

Mac sales were below consensus expectations and were down more than 10% year-over-year. Apple’s CEO said this is due to supply constraints and the strong dollar.

Finally, Apple said it spent more than $28 billion on share buybacks and dividends during the quarter.

