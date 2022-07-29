Apple Watch Pro will be released in 2022

THE apple is planning to release a more powerful version of the Apple Watch later in 2022. The version should carry the name “Pro”, should have a larger screen than versions that have already been released and will be much more expensive too.

The information comes from Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, who also said that the smart watch display should receive a revamp and be an “evolution” in the traditional rectangular screen format, present in Apple Watches. The battery should receive a considerable upgrade, and can last up to more than 24 hours.

In his newsletter, Gurman cited a new temperature sensor that should be implemented in the Apple Watch Series 8, ruled out the presence of a pressure gauge in the next version of the watch and debunked rumors of a disruptive blood glucose meter, stating that the technology should be ready and working even within the next decade.

The information indicates that the smartwatch is being built to be more durable, with a body made of a kind of titanium alloy to offer greater resistance to impacts. All these innovations will be reflected in the final price of the product, which, yes, will be much more expensive than other versions of smart watches already launched by Apple.

Efforts to bring an even more “premium” experience within the company’s smartwatches are for Apple to remain at the top of the smartwatch market. While the tech giant is leading the pack by some margin, competing companies are gaining ground in this fight and rapidly evolving their technologies.