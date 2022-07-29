Arana jokes about ‘dispute’ at home with Cuca: ‘I won’t be able to give in’

Cuca returned to Athletic seven months after asking to leave in December 2021. When he went to Curitiba, the coach released the house he lived in in Belo Horizonte and left-back Guilherme Arana started living there. Now, with Cuca’s return, the two joked about the house being returned to the commander.

Who started talking about this story was Gustavo Arana, brother of the player. When Cuca closed his return to Atlético, Gustavo asked on his Twitter profile if the coach would want the house back, in a joking tone. “Does Cuca want the house back?” he wrote.

Will Cuca want the house back? 😂🤦🏻 — Gustavo Arana (@Gu_arana) July 23, 2022

This Thursday (28), Guilherme Arana was asked at the press conference about the case. The player confirmed that he lives today where Cuca lived last season and also stated that the coach has already joked that he would like to have his house back. Arana, however, stated that there is no way to return it, because he likes the place a lot and the market in BH is very difficult.

“I told him ‘ah, professor, it’s not possible now. I’m already well adapted. My family really likes it. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to give in, because BH is hard to find a house. When you think, it’s a fortune, you’re crazy. People want to win everywhere. So leave me alone there and I’m sure he’ll find a good house too”, joked the white side.