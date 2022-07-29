ArcelorMittal announces billion-dollar acquisition in Brazil

ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, with presence in 60 countries, announced a billion-dollar acquisition in Brazil.

In this sense, the company acquired Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP) for US$ 2.2 billion.

However, for the operation to be consolidated, approval from regulatory bodies, such as CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) is required.

ArcelorMittal expands its business

At first, it is mentioned that the acquired company has a “world-class operation that produces high quality boards at a competitive price”.

Furthermore, there are CSP facilities in Ceará, with a capacity of three million tons, in addition to access to the Port of Pecém, close to the plant.

Also, the company has tax incentives.

As highlighted by the European-based industrial conglomerate, some of the benefits of the purchase are:

Expand the Company’s position in the Brazilian steel industry, which has high growth potential

Capitalize on significant third-party planned investment to form a hub of clean electricity and green hydrogen in Pecém

Add 3 million tons of cost-competitive, high-quality slab production capacity, with the potential to supply slabs within the group or sell in North and South America.

Capture over US$50 million of identified synergies, including SG&A, procurement and process optimization.

Recently, ArcelorMittal revealed significant investment in BH, Sabará and region. Look here.