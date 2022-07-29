Argentina makes a new change in the economy, and the president of the Chamber becomes ‘superminister’ | World

Argentine President Alberto Fernández reorganized the government’s economic area and named Sérgio Massa, an ally who is the current president of the Chamber of Deputies, to a position of super minister this Thursday (28).

A new ministry will merge the following folders:

Economy;

Productive development and agriculture;

livestock and fishing;

Relations with international and credit agencies.

Massa will take over as soon as he agrees to leave the Chamber of Deputies.

Dollar price in Argentina hits record in the face of political crisis and uncontrolled inflation

Massa was minister to Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, but during Cristina’s second government he went to the opposition. He created his own party, the Renovating Front. He ran for president in 2015 and lost to Maurício Macri. In 2019, he allied with the current president, Alberto Fernández, already with plans to become the president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Vice-President Cristina Kirchner agrees with Massa’s appointment to a ministry, reports La Nación.

Cecilia Moreau, a deputy from the Frente de Todos, the coalition of Cristina and Fernández, will be the new president of Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies.

Silvina Batakis, who was Argentina’s economy minister, handed over the post to President Fernández, according to the country’s media.

According to “La Nación”, Fernández asked her to stay in government, and the two decided they would talk more about what her role will be.

She took over less than a month ago.

Claudio Moroni, the minister of labor, also offered his post, and Fernández also asked him to stay.