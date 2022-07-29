Argentina’s Economy Minister Offers President’s Resignation

support the 247

247 – The newly sworn-in Minister of Economy of Argentina, Silvina Batakis, offered her resignation to President Alberto Fernández this Thursday, 28. According to local press reports, he rejected the request.

Batakis was appointed on the 3rd of this month after the abrupt resignation of Minister Martin Guzmán, amid an economic crisis.

On Thursday, the Argentine Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 8 percentage points to 60%, marking the seventh increase this year alone. Analysts expect inflation in the country to exceed 80% in 2022.

