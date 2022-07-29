Asus launches Zenfone 9 compact and with robust camera stabilization

the Asus announced this Thursday (28) the Zenfone 9latest model of their cell phones with Top-of-the-line specifications and compact size. As has become a tradition for the company, in addition to the high performance specifications, the Zenfone 9 tries to offer a lot of camera quality as its differential, including bringing a “hybrid gimbal” for image stabilization.

Despite its small size, the Zenfone 9 incorporates a gimbal that uses both optical (OIS) and digital (EIS) stabilization to try to deliver better images, especially when filming. This is accompanied by a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera on the back of the device. The selfie camera has 12 MP of resolution, and all sensors are manufactured by Sony.

The smartphone comes with a 5.9” AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080p), with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The datasheet features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which also guarantees compatibility with a 5G connection for the Zenfone 9.

The new Asus phone offers options with 6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5), and the choice between 128GB or 256GB of storage (UFS 3.1). All this powered by a 4,300 mAh battery with a 30W charger.

The Zenfone 9 does not yet have an official launch date in Brazil, but in Europe it has already been announced at a suggested price of €799, which is around R$4,200 at the current price.

Zenfone 9 details

Available in Midnight Black (black), Moonlight White (white), Sunset Red (red) and Starry Blue (blue), the Zenfone 9 incorporates technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and stereo sound outputs. It also features the 3.5mm jack (P2) for headphones and supports up to two carrier chips, but does not have expansion via microSD.

Zenfone 9 arrives with four different colors to the market.

The device also has Android 12 from the factory and the ZenUI 9 interface. The phone’s body is built with Gorilla Glass Victus on the screen and aluminum on the sides, but the back is made of plastic. On the other hand, the Zenfone 9 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.