Athletico joins STJD and asks for punishment to Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Fla

Athletico filed a Notícia Infraction at the Superior Court of Sports Justice demanding punishments to players Gabigol, Arrascaeta and to Flamengo itself for free kicks committed in yesterday’s match (27), at Maracanã (RJ), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of final of the Copa do Brasil, ended 0-0.

In the document, the club from Paraná classifies the episode between Gabigol and Fernandinho as “aggression” (article 254-A) and the entry of Arrascaeta in Erick as “violent play” (article 254). In addition, Athletico also requests the filing of a complaint against Flamengo, the club to which the athletes are linked, under the terms of article 258-D.

About Gabigol’s bid, the people of Paraná described it as follows in the complaint:

“At 40″ of the first stage, the athlete nº 09 of Flamengo, Gabriel Barbosa, now Noticed, was pulling a counterattack from his defense field. When faced with the marking of athlete nº 05 of Athletico, Fernandinho, he retreats the ball to his teammate and tries to go to the attack field, but Fernandinho’s body is in front of him and Gabriel, then, cannot move forward, due to shock. Annoyed, Gabriel, already out of play, attacked his opponent, Fernandinho, with a kick with his left leg, which also hit his opponent’s left leg”.

At the entrance of Arrascaeta in Erick, Athletico wrote:

“Already at 45″ of the second stage, when Athletico’s No. 26 athlete, Erick, started at speed for a counter-attack by the visiting team, De Arrascaeta, Flamengo’s No. 14 athlete, promotes a cart with the sole of his right foot on the opponent’s right ankle, without, at any time, aiming at the ball. There is a flying phase, behind, with no chance of defense for Erick”, he explained about Arrascaeta’s conduct”.

Article 254-A provides for a minimum suspension of four matches, which can reach up to 12 matches, while Article 254 provides for a suspension of between one and six matches. Article 258-D provides for the imposition of a fine of BRL 10,000.

The Infraction Notice was forwarded to the Sports Attorney’s Office.