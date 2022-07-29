Attacked by Bolsonaro, letter for democracy already gathers more than 400 thousand signatures

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Attacked by Bolsonaro, letter for democracy already gathers more than 400 thousand signatures 1 Views

The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!” is seen by Bolsonaro as the “end point” of his campaign




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro publishes ‘Letter for democracy’ on social media; supporters ‘sign’ manifesto

The president mocked a document published on the website of the University of São Paulo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved