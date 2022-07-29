Attacked by Bolsonaro, letter for democracy already gathers more than 400 thousand signatures

The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!” is seen by Bolsonaro as the “end point” of his campaign

247 – The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law!”, prepared by the USP Law School and which has been turning into an intense movement against the authoritarian and coup-mongering outbursts of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has already surpassed the 400 thousand signatures mark.

The text is supported by the most varied personalities and also by entities such as Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), which provoked the ire of the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP -PI).

Visibly bothered by the size of the manifesto, Bolsonaro has already attacked the movement. He referred to the letter as a “little letter” and, ironically, posted a one-sentence manifesto on Twitter, allegedly in defense of democracy. According to Tales Faria, from UOL, the chief executive sees the manifesto as the “end point” of his reelection campaign.

