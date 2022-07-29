Auxílio Brasil ends payments this Friday. Who gets?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Closing the payment round for the month of July, this Friday (22), Auxílio Brasil users who have a final NIS 0 can withdraw around R$ 400. The benefit, paid to millions of Brazilians in situations of economic vulnerability, It is one of the biggest in the country.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, approximately 18.2 million Brazilians received the benefit in June. This number is expected to increase, as the Federal Government intends to include new permanent beneficiaries this year.

It is important to note that a new amount of R$ 600 starts to be paid in August. The change in the amount paid monthly to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries is part of the PEC das Bondades, which promotes changes in some social programs, approved by the National Congress.

Auxílio Brasil: payment schedule for the month of July

Check the payment calendar for the month of July.

end of NIS Payday 1 July 18 – payment already released two July 19 – payment already released 3 July 20 – payment already released 4 July 21 – payment already released 5 July 22 – payment already released 6 July 25 – payment already released 7 July 26 – payment already released 8 July 27 – payment already released 9 July 28 – payment already released 0 July 29 – payment released today

About Aid Brazil

Auxílio Brasil financially supports families who are in poverty and extreme poverty, needing money to pay their bills and needs. To get an idea of ​​the size of the program, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, approximately 18.2 million Brazilians received the benefit in June.

Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit?

Therefore, to participate in Auxilio Brasil, families need to:

Being in a situation of poverty and extreme poverty with children, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, adolescents and young people between 0 and 21 incomplete in its composition

Have a monthly per capita family income of R$105 or less (extremely poor families);

Have a per capita family income of R$100 to R$210 (poor families);

Be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and have updated registration data in the last 2 years.

It is worth noting that since June, the program’s beneficiaries have been receiving the card, which can be used in commercial establishments in the debit function. Until then, the Bolsa Família cards, which are being replaced, only allow the withdrawal of amounts.

