Backstage, Juju Salimeni threatens to pull down her pants to flaunt her defined body

Real muse! Juju Salimeni decided to break Instagram this Thursday (28) by publishing a behind-the-scenes video of one of her photo shoots, which are always the biggest hit on social media. The muse impressed with the look and gave something to talk about among admirers!

+ Juju Salimeni takes a picture under her blouse and ends up revealing her intimate brand: “Amo”

The former panicat invested in a look with shiny details and rocked it with low-waisted pants that further highlighted the muse’s defined shape. At the time, Juju took care of her face and raised the mood as she posed for the camera.

“They said that now you can only post a video because no one else wants to see a photo, so let’s go”, joked Juju in the publication’s caption. Fans, however, left praise for the model. “Fine for excess beauty,” joked a fan in the comments. “Only she can wear low pants like that,” said another follower. “She is very goddess”, praised a third. See the video:

Religious intolerance? Juju Salimeni opens up about beef with Nicole Bahls

Release the verb! Recently, Juju Salimeni opened up about the real reason for the beef with none other than Nicole Bahls, her partner in the “Panic” show. In an interview with the podcast “Eu Fico Loko”, the muse revealed that she suffered religious intolerance and told how the fight went.

“At the time I said to her: ‘Look, I’m from Candomblé’. And I said that I was going to have a religious commitment and that we would stay for 3, 5 days, and I told him I was going to stay at my retreat. She gave an interview and said I had done work for her, to make her ass fall off. And am I going to spend money there to ask for an ass to fall off?”, said Juju, who continued: “she said I was satanic, that I drank blood, that I killed animals. Total religious intolerance. At that time it did not exist, if it were today, it would be a crime”.

Even after suffering from criticism at the time, Juju revealed that she doesn’t hold grudges against Nicole: “I never met her again, I haven’t seen her in years. And if I find it, I don’t see any problem, I talk, I can participate in a program with her, normal”.

