Baile do Simonal is back on stage at Espaço Unimed | SEGS

A toast to joy and swing. The Novo Baile do Simonal is more than a tribute, it’s a real party. And it is in this pleasant atmosphere that on the 6th of October (Thursday), it is back on stage at Espaço Unimed, which is one of the main concert halls in Brazil, bringing guests and many surprises.

In its first edition, the show was produced by Max de Castro and Wilson Simoninha, both sons of Wilson Simonal. With a repertoire mainly composed of hits recorded by the singer in the 60s and early 70s, it includes hits that transcend time such as: “Mustang Cor de Sangue”, “Terezinha”, “Na Galha do Cajueiro”, “Sá Marina”, “País Tropical “, “Nem Vem Que Não Tem”, “Tribute to Martin Luther King”, “Meu Limão, Meu Limoeiro” and many others.

The event that traditionally has important figures is proud to celebrate, in this edition, the special participation of the artists: Péricles, Thiaguinho, Liniker and Fernanda Abreu.

The brothers have already taken the show to Rock in Rio, Virada Cultural in São Paulo, Festival Black na Cena, Summer Festival in Salvador, Morro da Urca, Parque do Ibirapuera, Year of Brazil in Portugal, in Lisbon, among many other festivals and countries.

Musician, singer, songwriter and television presenter, Wilson Simonal had a unique power of communication. He became the first black Brazilian pop star, his voice traveled the world, in presentations alongside great international stars such as Sarah Vaughan and Stevie Wonder. Simonal transformed an era, launched fashion and enchanted audiences with his talent and charisma.

Tickets for this unmissable show are now on sale and can be purchased online or through the Espaço Unimed box office.

About Unimed Space

Reopened in 2012, Espaço Unimed, the new name for Espaço das Américas, is established as the largest space for concerts, social and corporate events and fairs in São Paulo, with a capacity for 8 thousand people. 2011, ensuring comfort and well-being to the public. The new stage was developed to provide better visibility from all angles, which allows customers much more comfort for small and large shows.

Its contemporary architecture and decoration signed by the Spanish Carlos Viqueira, offer innovative solutions that provide flexibility and sophistication to attend and transform events into great events.

Among the main differentials of the house is its easily accessible location, close to the Barra Funda subway station and major avenues, in addition to the versatility in assuming different layouts and configurations. In the internal structure, there is a sumptuous entrance hall with capacity for 1000 people, a main hall with approximately 3,500m², five screens with frontal projection, central air conditioning, four bars, two cabins with exclusive bathrooms and four comfortable dressing rooms with a living room. In addition, Espaço Unimed has its own buffet and industrial kitchen that develops specific menus for each event, with the capacity to serve up to 4,000 simultaneous dinners.

Since its opening, it has hosted big names in national and international music such as Armin Van Buuren, Claudia Leitte, Criolo, Emicida, Ivete Sangalo, Los Hermanos, Morrissey, Noel Gallagher, Os Paralamas do Sucesso, Robert Plant, Slash, Tears for Fears, Tiesto, Titans, among others.

SERVICES: Simonal Ball at Espaço Unimed in São Paulo

Show: Simonal Ball at Espaço Unimed

Date: October 06, 2022 (Thursday)

Opening of the house: 19:30

Start of the show: 21:30

Location: Espaço Unimed (Rua Tagipuru, 795 – Barra Funda – São Paulo – SP)

Age rating: 18 years old

Disabled access: yes

SECURITY PROTOCOL

To ensure a safe event for everyone and minimize the risks of transmission of Covid-19, we follow the protocols required by the State Government of SP and with this it will be mandatory to present at the time of entry to access the event, in addition to your ticket and original document. (RG or CNH), the proof below:

Vaccination card with the 2nd dose or single dose, which can be physical or digital (Applications “Conecte SUS”, “Poupatempo Digital” or “E-Saúde SP”).

The house has 70° gel alcohol in totems distributed in various parts of the house.

Use a protective mask.

This protocol may be modified according to the epidemiological moment during the event.