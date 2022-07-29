Banks are losing monopoly and power, says Bolsonaro on pro-democracy letters

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again attacked the letters and manifestos supporting democracy and the electoral system in the country.

In a conversation with supporters in the playpen of Palácio da Alvorada this Thursday 28, he linked the mobilization of bankers and businessmen to an alleged reaction to the popularization of Pix.

“You can see that this ‘letter to Brazilians for democracy’ thing the bankers are sponsoring. It’s Pix, which I hit them with, and digital banks too, which we facilitate. We are taking away the monopoly of the banks, they are losing power”, claimed the former captain. “What threat am I posing to democracy?”

Pro-democracy manifestos articulated by business and legal leaders gained even more strength with adhesions such as that of the Brazilian Federation of Banks.

One of the documents, organized at the USP Law School, already exceeds 100,000 signatures, including from agribusiness sectors, a segment in which Bolsonaro has strong support.

Another reaction to Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system and institutions has the articulation of the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, Josué Gomes da Silva, through a manifesto entitled In Defense of Democracy and Justicewhich received Febraban’s adhesion on Wednesday 27th.

The Fiesp manifesto should be released next week. It will be read on August 11, at an event at the USP Law School. On the same day, another public act, in the same place, must be attended by former STF minister Celso de Mello, who will read the Letter to Brazilians.

Letters gain traction days after Bolsonaro gathered ambassadors in Brasilia to repeat fake news on electronic voting machines and attacking the Electoral Court. Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira was present.