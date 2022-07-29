Batman just got a new costume and a new origin story

The traditional Batman costume gets a new origin in DC Comics. during the plot of Superman: Space Age #1 (Mark Russell, Mike Allred, Laura Allred and Dave Sharpe), Bruce Wayne makes a presentation to the US government presenting his creations, promising that he is able to guarantee the country victory in future battles.

READ MORE!

As detailed by Screenrant, the new comic book imagines the DC Universe in a context of intense political moments in US history. At one point, the US government asks Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor to come up with solutions to finally end the Cold War.

Bruce Wayne presents an early version of the Batsuit to soldiers, impressing US generals. It reveals new all-weather battle armor, complete with utility belts with tools and weapons. He also created armored vehicles with distinct functions.

Wayne claims he tested the armor and vehicles himself, but Lex Luthor ends up winning the contract. After being thwarted by the government, the billionaire decides to become a hero during the war, wearing an updated version of the Batsuit prototype. Check it out below:

THE Batman’s New Origin In DC Comics Is Much Darker Than Traditional, for he created the armor to win a war. However, after failing to help his people the way he would like, he decides to use technology to make the world a safer place.

Bruce’s creations could have helped the US, but in the end, his ideas were rejected in favor of Lex Luthor’s plan, which aimed to hide the most important citizens on the planet as bombs exploded above them. But it is worth noting that all this occurred to give rise to one of Earth’s greatest heroes.

Later, Batman teamed up with the other Justice League members and fought alongside the team. Ultimately, he became a hero after a rejection and was able to help people in any way he could. What are his thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment on our social media!

Gotham Knights: Batman Suit in the Game Universe Revealed

Before its release, the game Gotham Knights will win a prelude comic series. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the first glimpse of Gotham Knights – Gilden City #1 was released, revealing the design of Batman. The hero’s costume looks even more tactical compared to what’s been seen in the franchise arkham.

The story will fill in the blanks about what happened to Batman before the events of the game. Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #1 (in Evan Narcisse, abel and Greg Capullo) will focus on Batman’s final case, when a mysterious virus turns the people of Gotham into raging, violent marauders.

Batman will work alongside the Knights of Gotham to neutralize the threat as they learn more about a similar virus that circulated in the 1800s and about one of Gotham’s first vigilantes, The Fugitive. Check out the costume that Batman will wear in the comics below:

As reported by Screenrant, all six editions will come with an item, starting with a Bat-Moto skin. Readers who pick up all six issues and redeem each code will also receive a special seventh item. The site thinks the new Batman suit is unlikely to be among the redeemable items, but doesn’t rule out the possibility.

Even if Batman doesn’t appear in Gotham Knights, it will be nice to have your presence in the comic series. It will be even more interesting if it is possible to play with the new Dark Knight costume during the game. What are your thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment on our Telegram group!

follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about DCnautas comics.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast