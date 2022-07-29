Behind the scenes of Vitinho’s situation leaks and portal says that attacker prepares protest in Flamengo

The end of the visit to Vitinho in the Flamengo it is something that gains strength. In the reserve of the Rubro-Negra team, the player no longer has the desire to remain in the crow’s nest and Mengão is looking for a profitable transfer to its coffers.

As published by the portal “UOL Esporte”, Panathinaikos, from Greece, sent a proposal to hire Vitinho, who was interested, however, there is no official position from Flamengo on whether it will open talks with the Greeks. According to the portal Torcedores.com, the reticent posture of Mais Querido displeased the attacker.

Torcedores.com went further and, according to findings released by the portal, Vitinho would have commented behind the scenes at Gávea, that his intention to leave Flamengo is a choice with no return and that if Dorival Júnior continues to relate him to the games, he will not enter the field, even if your name appears among the 11 holders. The revelation would have happened to club employees, says portal.

Vitinho has a contract with Flamengo until December 31 and is ready to sign a pre-contract with any team. Panathinaikos’ proposal is for free release with maintenance of part of the economic rights for future sale. With the uncertainty about Vitinho’s future, Mengão returns to the field next Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship, in a match against Atlético-GO, at Maracanã.