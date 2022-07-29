Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa receive eviction order for non-payment of house rent in prime area of ​​SP | Sao Paulo

The singer Belo and his wife Gracyanne Barbosa received an eviction order from the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) for failure to pay the rent of a house in Moema, an upscale region of the capital.

According to the decision, the couple failed to pay the monthly rent of R$ 14,300 since October 2018.

The contract was signed in the name of the company Central de Shows e Evento Ltda., which belongs to the singer, for a period of 30 months in November 2017, which, with BRL 1,700 in IPTU, reached BRL 16,000 per month. .

Justice of SP orders to block up to R$ 7 million of Belo’s concert at Pacaembu for debt with former player Denilson

With the breach of the contract, they must pay rents, IPTU and consumption bills that are in arrears in the amount of R$ 221,159.86, in addition to the payment of the contractual termination fine of R$ 46,139.85. The security deposit of R$ 42,900 made by the couple at the closing of the contract must be deducted from the termination value.

They were also ordered to pay BRL 38,667.09 in compensation for material damage.

wanted by g1, lawyer Marcelo Passos, who represents the singer, said that the eviction order is not valid, since “Belo and Gracyane did not even sign any residential lease agreement” and that the couple was also not mentioned in the process. Their names are on the file.

Passos also claims that the company cited in the eviction order does not belong to the singer.

“We will take the appropriate legal action for the purpose of validating the facts”, said Marcelo.