Benjamin Steinbruch’s ambitions in the energy sector | Business

The privatization auction of the Rio Grande do Sul power generator CEEE-G, scheduled for Friday, has an unusual interested party. The steelmaker CSN planned to participate in the event in a consortium with EDF, which made Benjamin Steinbruch’s interest not arouse much curiosity in the market since he was allying himself with an operator in the sector. But EDF decided to withdraw from the dispute and CSN decided to go it alone, according to Pipeline.

The minimum bid is BRL 836.9 million, but adding the grant, tag along and investments, the business should demand around BRL 3 billion. It is a reasonable amount for CSN, but a considerable amount for an area in which the company practically does not operate. The dispute in the auction will be with Auren, the company that brought together Cesp and Votorantim Energia.

CSN has even had an energy vertical since the late 1990s, which was created to diversify its business but which mainly has plants that generate energy for the steel mill’s own plants, a business with strong energy consumption.

The group indirectly owns 29.5% of the Itá hydroelectric plant, in Santa Catarina, and 17.9% of the Igarapava HPP, and also has the Thermoelectric Cogeneration Center and the Top Turbine, both located at the Presidente Vargas Steelworks in Volta Redonda.

The assets add up to 721.45 MW of installed capacity. CEEE-G has almost 990 MW and, with minority interests and SPEs, reaches 1,270 MW, which would change the level of CSN Energia.

“Benjamin wants to increase this line of business,” says a source. Surprised by the movement, analysts still did not understand whether this is positive as a diversification strategy or if it is negative from the point of view of cash use and management dispersion.

In recent years, Steinbruch has managed to change the reputation that he doesn’t sell any of his businesses, that he resists the group’s spin-offs or even that he would be able to reduce CSN’s high leverage. It listed CSN Mineração, organized CSN Cimentos to follow the same path – and the company has been boosting the company with M&As – and sharply reduced CSN’s indebtedness. Apparently, it also wants to activate CSN Energia’s home plans.