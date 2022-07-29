Beyoncé is accused of ‘theft’ by using a sample of music by singer Kelis; understand the controversy! | pop

“I found out the same way as everyone else. Some people in this industry have no soul or integrity and they deceive everyone. It’s not a collabIt is a steal.”

One of the fans explains that the use of the sample, which is included in the track “Energy”, may have been a tribute, as Beyoncé always seemed to admire Kelis, to which the artist replied: “Admiring is not quite the word.” Shortly afterward, Kelis posted a video on her personal account, confirming her version of the controversy:

“I said what I said because it’s the truth. You don’t have to like it or agree. Facts are facts. If you’re just a sheep, then go ahead. I didn’t ask for it, but I’m not afraid either.”

In the video, she goes into detail and even brings the singer Pharrellwho is one of the producers of “Renaissance”, for the discussion: “Actually, my feud is not ONLY with Beyoncé, because at the end of the day she only released one album. And she’s copied me before. I do not care about that.”