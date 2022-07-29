Bia and Branca Feres on double-dose pregnancy: ‘A gift’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Double pregnancy: Bia and Branca Feres (Photo: Fernanda Bozza/Disclosure)

For those who know Bia and Branca Feres, you know that, in addition to being twins, the sisters make a point of dressing the same, wearing the same hair, the same makeup, the same jewelry. The harmony is so great that one even completes the other’s sentence, proving that they follow their own line of reasoning. Therefore, being pregnant at the same time is a dream come true for both of them. “It was a gift”, says Bia, who is in the fourth month of her second child’s pregnancy. She is already the mother of Isaac, from her marriage to Mauricio Sirotsky. Branca, in turn, is in the seventh month of Nicole’s pregnancy, her first baby with Gustavo Frota.

+ Mom again! Bia Feres expects second child with Maurício Sirotsky: ‘Suddenly’

Before this pregnancy, Bia suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year. At that moment, she was eight weeks and her sister was four. “The pregnancy did not progress and I found out in the routine ultrasound. I didn’t have any bleeding but the little heart stopped beating”, she recalls. “It was very sad at the time. But I thought I already had my greatest gift at home, Isaac, and he was super healthy”, she says. At the time, the boy was four months old.

Read too

Without planning – “I wasn’t even thinking about it” – Bia got pregnant again a month later and ended up having time to get pregnant together with Branca. “We got pregnant together, again, but now at the right time. This interval of three months between one and the other, will allow us to be present in both deliveries”, explains the first-time mother.

+ Two mothers: Bia Feres says her son still doesn’t differentiate her from Branca: ‘Very cute’

Bia and Branca Feres (Photo: Fernanda Bozza/Disclosure)

Despite being similar in everything, they guarantee that they are having completely different pregnancies. “We always compare ourselves with each other and so do people. But motherhood came to show us that each one is different. I didn’t get sick at all, while Bia got sick a lot in the first three months. Her hair is beautiful, full, in My waist doesn’t grow. My skin is full of pimples and I discovered pregnancy gingivitis”, laments Branca, who also felt changes in her taste. “I’ve always liked sweets and now I’m more into salty ones”, she says.

Read too

As she had more experience, Bia was in charge of taking care of her niece’s trousseau. “She’s the best person to know what will suit me. Also because I’m very practical. I play that I’m motherly illiterate but I’m going to learn everything by force”, says Branca, with good humor. “We talk a lot about motherhood, Branca follows everything about Isaac, she talks to him daily by video. She lives this creation with me a lot”, completes Bia, who still doesn’t know the sex of the new baby.

+ Only the sisters: Bia and Branca Feres dance together on a trip without their husbands

The issue of distance, however, is something that bothers both of them a little. While Bia lives in São Paulo, Branca lives in Rio de Janeiro. “It was always a dream of ours to form a family, to have children, but living close to each other, in the same condominium. However, it is not our reality”, says Bia. “But we are happy and calm because we have two very special people by our side, who are our husbands. I love my brother-in-law Guga very much and she also loves Mau”, she adds.

Bia and Branca Feres (Photo: Fernanda Bozza/Disclosure)

“Imagine seeing my sister’s children coming to their aunt’s house in Rio and saying ‘my’, with that São Paulo accent”, jokes Branca. “For sure all the holidays and vacations we will spend together. They will be like cousins-brothers. I call Bia two or three times a day, so they will end up talking to each other by schedule. And the future belongs to God, maybe we end up moving…”, dreams Branca.

Read too

Meanwhile, the sisters remain bound together by technology — and air bridges — and wishing their children to be good human beings. “It’s challenging to have the responsibility of creating a good human being for the world. Since Isaac was in the womb I talk to him about it and now I talk to this new baby. I want them to be good, generous, hardworking, with values “, says Bea. “I’m even excited to talk about it. What gives me the most joy is looking into his eyes and seeing that little face smiling. It’s the purest love in the world”, she concludes.