Blog by Paraná – Truckers, Pronampe and SUS – H2FOZ

truck drivers

When talking about tolls, diesel prices and the road situation, Deputy Luiz Claudio Romanelli (PSD) defended an effective policy to support truck drivers. “The professional who drives a truck today is being massacred, humiliated. It is a suffering category, which deserves attention from the public power due to the importance it has for the entire economy”, he highlighted.

Truckers II

Regarding the R$1,000 voucher, Romanelli says that it is a nice gesture from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to a category that supported him in 2018, but the measure does not solve the problem of those on the road. “It’s good for speech, it’s a welcome help, but in the overall cost of transport it’s not even ticklish,” he says.

Truckers III

Romanelli has been following the truck drivers’ difficulties and says they go beyond the price of diesel, which is currently the biggest concern. “Nobody can stand the price of diesel anymore and the truck driver’s voucher does not solve the problem. In addition, there is the issue of tolls, bad roads, the lack of rest areas and the insecurity of driving on some roads”, he exemplified.

pronampe

Micro and small entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs already have R$ 50 billion in Pronampe credits available since Monday, 25th, in the banks and finance companies that are guaranteed by the guarantee fund of Banco do Brasil. The financing can be used, among other expenses, for the purchase of machines and renovations, and for working capital, such as payment of employees’ salaries and bills such as water, electricity and rent.

Pronampe II

In 2021, 269 thousand companies were created in Paraná, and of these, 265 thousand are micro and small and 74.88% are individual micro-entrepreneurs. Banco do Brasil recorded that between 2020 and 2021, a total of R$ 15.2 billion was released by Pronampe, which served more than 186 thousand companies.

Vacancy

Lawyer Alaim Giovani Fortes Stefanello was received by the mayor of Curitiba, Rafael Greca (PSD) in search of support for the vacancy of judge at the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region. Stefanello is one of the OAB’s nominees for the triple list for the vacancy in the Federal Court of Justice of the three states of the South Region.

attacks

The president of the Court of Auditors, Fábio Camargo, told state deputies that in the cyber attack on the court’s information technology system on May 13, there was no damage to the work carried out by the body. Camargo scolded deputy Homero Marchese (Republicans) insistently in the questions to the answers already given by the president of the TCE.

Convention

Podemos will hold the state convention on August 5th in Curitiba. Alvaro Dias should be confirmed as a candidate for the Senate. Gustavo Castro, state president, is coordinating the logistics of the meeting to be held from 10:00 am on Rua Marechal José Bormann, 730, in Bigorrilho.

Sebrae Paraná

Startups from Brazil can apply for ON Sebrae: Open Innovation until September 4th. The service seeks interested parties in the commercialization stage and in the development of proofs of concept to solve internal challenges with a focus on excellence and continuous improvement of results.

no foot and mouth

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply authorized, in October 2019, the suspension of the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine in Paraná. In August 2020, Paraná was nationally recognized as a foot-and-mouth disease-free area without vaccination and, on May 27, 2021, the World Organization for Animal Health granted Paraná, due to the good work of agricultural health, international recognition as an area FMD free without vaccination.

CadUnique

The Cadastro Único is carrying out a general update and millions of people will have to report their situation to the government. The registry is responsible for being the basis of several social programs. Beneficiary groups must update CadÚnico until the first half of August 2022. It is worth remembering that, in 2020 and 2021, there was no update of the registration.

BRDE Labs

Applications for startups that want to participate in BRDE Labs close this Friday, 29th. This year’s challenges have the theme ESG – (translation for environmental, social and corporate governance). In an unprecedented way, the bank also launches itself as an anchor with nine other companies, Bree, Brose, Frísia, Frivatti, Intecso, Marel S/A, Santa Maria and Tuicial, each with its own challenges to be solved by the participants.

Internet access

A survey carried out by the National Association of Benefit Administrators with residents from all regions of the country shows that the population that most uses internet facilities to access exam results is in the South: 75.9%. In the North of the country, only 63% look for the results platforms. And the national average was 72.3%. This data coincides with the ICT Households 2021 survey, which confirmed that residents of the South have the highest rates of internet use in Brazil: 83% of the local population, against 81% of the country’s average.

SUS

Another data identified in the study shows that in the South, among SUS users, 69.1% indicate that they do not have a plan for financial reasons. For those who pay for health expenses, what would most motivate the hiring of the benefit would be the value of the service for 86.8%. High percentage also in the North, 88.9% and Northeast, 76.1%.

Column published simultaneously in 20 newspapers and associated portals. Learn more at www.adipr.com.br.

