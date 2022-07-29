Bolsonaro mocks ‘Letter for Democracy’: ‘What threat do I offer?’ – 07/28/2022

Used to coup statements and institutional frictions with the Judiciary, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said today that he understands that he does not pose a threat to democracy and mocked the launch of a public manifesto in defense of democratic values ​​– until this afternoon, the document has more than 250 thousand signatures.

Without presenting elements that corroborate his thesis, Bolsonaro told supporters that the manifesto would be linked to the interests of large banks and financial institutions. In his view, they would be companies uncomfortable with government actions, such as the creation of Pix.

“You can see this business of letters to Brazilians, democracy… The bankers are sponsoring it. It’s Pix, which I hit… A club with them… The digital banks too, which we facilitate. monopoly of banks,” Bolsonaro told fans and activists who were waiting for him outside the Palácio da Alvorada this morning.

“They are losing power. Charter for democracy? What is the threat I am posing to democracy?” he said.

Yesterday (27), Bolsonaro had already commented on the matter during his participation in the PP convention, the party of the first-time ally and head of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (AL). The event took place at the Nereu Ramos Auditorium, at the National Congress, in Brasília. The candidate for reelection said that he does not need any “letter” to show respect for democratic values ​​and that he wants, “increasingly, to comply with and respect the Constitution”.

“We live in a democratic country, we defend democracy. We don’t need any letter to say that we defend democracy, and that we increasingly want to comply with and respect the Constitution. whatever it is to show that our path is democracy, freedom, respect for the Constitution.”

The document cited by Bolsonaro today was christened “Letter for Democracy” and, in less than 24 hours, adopted en masse by academics, artists, businessmen, intellectuals and religious people.

The association made by the president and reelection candidate with the interests of the country’s large financial institutions comes a day after a position by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). The entity decided to sign another manifesto (entitled “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”), originally launched by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo).

Public banks, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil did not endorse the document.